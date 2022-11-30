Film Yap

This autobiographical look at one Black gay man's experience in Marines boot camp will leave you shaking with anger and joy.
Christopher Lloyd
1
Robert Downey Jr. turns the camera on his dad -- and to a lesser extent, himself -- in this intimate Netflix documentary about two guys in the movie business who eventually found their way.
Christopher Lloyd
1
David Harbour is Santa Claus in this gloriously violent and unapologetically campy Christmas tale that is destined to become a cult classic.
Nate Richard
1
A period drama that bites off more than it can chew and a third go-round for Kevin Smith's gang of clerks headline the new options for home viewing.
Bob Bloom

NewCommunity
See Avatar: The Way of Water for free in Indianapolis, ahead of its wide release!
Andy Carr
and
Christopher Lloyd
1
When Hallmark holiday movies begin huffing.
Alec Toombs
A precious comedy about a ill-considered grocery store heist that just isn't nearly as cute and engaging as it thinks it is.
Christopher Lloyd
A dreadfully dull ghost story starring Tilda Swinton as a woman caring for her elderly mother on a nostalgic trip to a countryside manor.
Christopher Lloyd
South Korean disaster movie/thriller elevated by star turns from Song Kang-ho and Lee Byung-hun.
Alec Toombs
2
Rian Johnson returns with Daniel Craig and a brand new ensemble for a worthy installment in the “Knives Out” franchise.
DC Bolling
2
1
Win the hit Korean aviation disaster flick on Blu-ray!
Christopher Lloyd
1
An odd but touching look at journalism and empathy, with Montgomery Clift playing a writer struggling with the morality of his role as an advice…
Christopher Lloyd
1
See all

Film Yap

Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
