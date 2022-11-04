Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
By registering you agree to Substack's Terms of Service, our Privacy Policy, and our Information Collection Notice
“I review movies, and Film Yap keeps me abreast of what's coming and what's worth seeing before I can even catch up to all the releases, theatrical and streaming. They write trenchantly, encourage you to think for yourself, and most of all promote love for movies, the art form we lovers never get enough of.”
Ivan Webster, MovieStruck
See all