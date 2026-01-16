Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

If you dig the three Ds – these being Duran Duran and dick – then you’ll likely get a kick out of “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” (now playing in theaters).

We pick up 28 days after the events of “28 Years Later.” Young Spike (a returning Alfie Williams … still winning) finds himself involuntarily integrated into the “Jimmy Gang” led by Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell, begging to be cast as baddies for eternity between last year’s “Sinners” and this).

Sir Jimmy names his crew like he’s George f*ckin’ Foreman as it’s comprised of Jimmy Shite (Connor Newall), Jimmy Ink (Erin Kellyman, memorable on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and even more so here), Jimmy Jones (Maura Bird), Jimmy Snake (Ghazi Al Ruffai), Jimmy Jimmy (Robert Rhodes), Jimmima (Emma Laird) and Jimmy Fox (Sam Locke). They’re a bunch of tracksuit and bleach blonde wig-wearing satanic psychos that’d sooner flay somebody than say hey to ‘em.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ian Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) is hanging at the titular Bone Temple and kicking it with alpha zombie Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry), whom he’s drugging with morphine to quell and hopefully cure his Rage Virus.

Suffice it to say their paths are all gonna eventually cross and things will get gross.

Nia DaCosta (“Candyman” (2021)) takes on directorial duties from Danny Boyle and acquits herself nicely. I preferred Boyle’s “28 Years Later” to the “The Bone Temple” as it moved me more via the relationship between Spike and his mother Isla (Jodie Comer), but DaCosta definitely makes this installment her own. It’s decidedly less flashy and far more ghastly. Some of this ish borders on Rob Zombie-style torture porn, but it builds tension beautifully.

Williams makes Spike a character for whom it’s easy to root. O’Connell devours scenery like he didn’t just have a bunch of Southern BBQ in last year’s “Sinners.” Fiennes is a seasoned pro who gets tons of subtle notes to play before going full-on Metal God with the assistance of Iron Maiden during a fiery, showstopping (and topping) finale.

“The Bone Temple” is less a tale than a series of vignettes that set a distinct (and dastardly) tone. I’m curious to see what these filmmakers have in store for us next.

