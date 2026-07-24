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I liked “72 Hours” (streaming on Netflix beginning Friday, July 24) better in concept than I did in execution.

It’s a high-concept comedy in which aging New York City advertising executive Joe (Kevin Hart) is told by his boss (Kevin Dunn) that he’s out of touch with the youth market and may be passed over for a big promotion.

Opportunity strikes when Joe’s accidentally added to a group chat between post-college pals Nick (Marcello Hernández), Hunter (Ben Marshall) and Freshman (Kam Patterson of “Kill Tony”) who are planning the Miami bachelor party of their buddy Mason (Mason Gooding, Cuba’s kid is one busy boy as this is his third flick of the year and another (“I Want Your Sex”) drops next week).

Joe invites himself to the bacchanal and the bros bristle, but then he offers to put them up at a palatial beachside mansion and they reluctantly relent.

Joe blows off his live-in physician girlfriend Jennifer (recent Academy Award nominee Teyana Taylor, largely wasted) to party with these dudes and graft the weekend hang onto a promotional campaign for vodka.

There’s a fair amount of drinking and drugging afoot and the gang runs afoul of a gangster named Jaze (Michael Mando, doing double duty between this and playing Scorpion in next week’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) after accidentally absconding with bricks of his cocaine.

“72 Hours” is directed by frequent Hart collaborator Tim Story (this is their fifth film together after the “Think Like a Man” and “Ride Along” franchises) and scripted by screenwriting teams Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (creators of the “Harold & Kumar” series and “Cobra Kai”) and Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider (they penned Story’s last film 2025’s Eddie Murphy/Pete Davidson vehicle “The Pickup”).

It doesn’t work great as a comedy (comedic “highlights” include Hart’s Joe coating his stomach with two bottles of of Pepto-Bismol before drinking and shortly thereafter puking on his pals or Joe doing too much blow and adopting the racist character of Ricardo Montana) and actually improves at it strays from the genre and becomes more action-oriented. There are druggings, kidnappings, chase sequences, fight sequences and severed whale wangs are employed as floatation devices.

“Saturday Night Live” cast members Hernández and Marshall fare fairly well and Patterson is amusing enough playing the dummy of the group. Gooding is very capable of being funny, but he’s saddled with always being the straight man.

I generally like Hart and have dug some of his movies and performances (he was a hoot impersonating Danny Glover in “Jumanji: The Next Level”), but “72 Hours” would benefit from less Hart and more heart. It ain’t “The Hangover,” but it may leave you with one.

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