It is indeed bold. And quite beautiful, often. Not so sure about the big — it’s much too intimate for that word.

Oddly, I’m reminded of another movie, one it seems like everyone in the world loves but me: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Both are very mind-trippy romances that really are more explorations of memory and identity. But for all that earlier film annoyed me, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” has a soothing quality, even as its two main characters set out for plenty of disturbing encounters.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell play David and Sarah, two people who meet at a wedding — the ultimate romcom meet-cute. They share the usual charming flirtation, a bit of the come-hither mixed with stay-away-I’m-damaged. They’re both so ardently insistent they’re unlovable that we know the movie is going to explore their falling in love.

But, not along the usual route.

Instead, they’re going to take a road trip through some mysterious mountains, with an insistent GPS system that directs them to stop at seemingly random points. There they’ll a find a door, often hanging within its frame in the middle of nowhere, and they are bidden to go through. This is the BBB journey they’ve been promised.

The story doesn’t concern itself too much with how they got here, or questioning the supernatural parameters of this trip. David and Sarah just shrug and go along, curious to see what’s behind the next door.

What’s there are their memories: specific places and points of time in their past lives that they are compelled to experience again. They themselves do not change in age or appearance, though they do to those they interact with. For example, David gets to star again in his high school musical when he’s 15 — the same night, it happens, when a girl first broke his heart.

And Sarah gets to spend a quiet, peaceful evening with her mother when she was 12 and had a similar bad time. Her father left them and her mom died when she was just 19, so this is Sarah’s chance to reconnect and bask in what had been taken for granted.

There are other waypoints. A lighthouse peak. A museum at night in the dark. A cafe where, as it turns out, each of them broke it off with a former lover. This makes for the film’s daffiest, but also darkest, scene as those breakups somehow merge and become a conversation between David and Sarah as much as with their previous beaus.

Director Kogonada made “Columbus,” set in downstate Indiana, and “After Yang” — both of which impressed a lot of people I respect, but not me. This effort, with a screenplay by Seth Reiss (“The Menu”), feels to me more grounded and authentic, despite its dizzy time-traveling plot.

Of course, much of the innate tension is about these two falling in love. It’s not a surprise, given the circumstances in which they meet. They have been quite literally set up, in more ways than one. Secondly, by the bride and groom. But the first came when they were each separately forced to turn to the mysterious The Car Rental Agency and given 30-year-old Saturns to drive to the wedding.

The two employees, played by Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, are vaguely accented and even stranger in their disposition. They seem to expect Sarah and David and even have black-and-white headshots of them, as if they’re being considered for a movie role. The whole thing feels very Terry Gilliam.

“Sometimes we have to perform to get to the truth,” they are told.

I suppose some people will find this movie very stilted and weird for weirdness’ sake. Despite the science fiction-adjacent plot, I found it quite warm and empathetic. Farrell and Robbie give fine, emotive performances as people who have come to feel like love just isn’t in the cards for them, but enjoy dancing with this odd new possibility. I was happy to follow along.

