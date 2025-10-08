I have a very distinct memory of watching “The Hunt for Red October” — 35 years ago, if you can believe it.

It was a packed opening night show and the only seat available was in the very front row, way off to the side. This was before the days of stadium seating when they packed every chair possible into the theater. I was so close to the screen I spent the whole movie with my neck craned at a ridiculous angle. When a warning light went off in the submarine command center, I literally I had to swivel my head around to catch the action. It remains one of my most thrilling cinematic experiences.

Director Kathryn Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite” isn’t quite on that same level, but it is very much a throwback to those heady days of Tom Clancy books and movies. It’s full of technical/military jargon and too many characters for you possibly to keep track of. It’s all about how our uneasy global tension could so easily break out into a full-on nuclear panic.

Written by Noah Oppenheim, it’s about a single day — just 30 minutes or so, really — in the life at the epicenter of power in Washington D.C. In the White House Situation Room, the sensors detect some kind of anomaly in the Pacific. They’re not worried initially: missile tests are a common sight, especially when some nefarious regime or another is saber-rattling.

The standard M.O. of response soon elevates the stakes as the object goes sub-orbital, with a predicted landfall somewhere in middle America. (Indianapolis is initially the favored target path.) Lots of frantic calls are made. Ships and planes are deployed. But they’re not truly worried yet, because their GBI (ground-based interceptors) launched out of a base in Alaska are sure to bring whatever it is down.

Early on, the suspicion is it was the North Koreans who are behind it. Facing starvation and a lack of food, the policy wonks figure, it’s a desperate ploy for assistance. When you’re losing the game, one expert (Greta Lee) suggests, it’s not unusual for somebody to upend the whole board.

We meet a whole lot of figures, in three waves. What’s interesting is that it’s actually the same 30 minutes or so, repeated three times from different vantage points in the story. We see and hear some of the other figures through the eyes and ears of the first group, and then the perspective switches to another. So, for example, a piece of conversation that was cut off or garbled is revealed in its full when we get to that section.

The situation room is the first part of the triad. Rebecca Ferguson is Olivia Walker, a higher-up in the food chain who helps run the show. Her boss is Mark Miller (Jason Clarke), the senior military brass in the room.

One of the problems people keep facing is that with only minutes between the detection of the launch and impact, all the most senior leaders are swept up by the Secret Service to be taken to protected bunkers somewhere — cutting off the direct chain of communication.

In Alaska, Daniel Gonzalez (Anthony Ramos) runs an expert response team on his military base, the first line of defense. But as things go south, he and his squad tighten up.

Over at the nuclear command station, General Anthony Brody (Tracy Letts) is the one pushing for a retaliation. He’s not a warmonger, but he knows the United States only has a few minutes to respond. If they don’t, and another wave of attacks come, they’ve already lost the war.

At the White House, the Secretary of Defense, Reid Baker (Jared Harris), is cut off and sputtering, unable to grab the reins his senior military leaders are already using to whip the war horses. Recently widowed, he thinks of his estranged daughter. Meanwhile, the National Security Advisor is completely unavailable, so the young deputy, Jake Baerington (Gabriel Basso) literally has to sprint through traffic to try to reach out to his Russian counterparts and slow down the snowball of escalation.

During all this time, the President (never named) is only heard intermittently, his screen blank on the video call between all these disparate forces. Only recently installed in office, he seems level-headed but unprepared. Certainly, he is reluctant to launch a worldwide nuclear war without solid information that this is a legitimate attack, or who did it.

In the last bit, we meet the president, played by Idris Elba, who had been enjoying a light day of publicity events, including a basketball camp for girls. (WNBA star Angel Reese makes a cameo.) Suddenly he’s swept into a car, and then a helicopter, with no computer screen or printouts to make hard decisions with. He’s quite literally flying blind. His only touchstone is a young Naval commander (Jonah Hauer-King) whose job is to carry the nuclear codes and execute POTUS orders.

Flipping through the color-coded maps of the escalating options of places they can blow up, the adjutant grimly refers to the choices as “rare, medium and well-done.”

This is some deeply scary sh*t.

Bigelow, Oppenheim and the cast do a masterful job of gradually building tension from a dull buzz to a raging roar. We like and admire these professionals, people trained to do a very difficult job, but who think they’ll never actually have to take it all the way to the hilt.

Everybody in some way or another reaches a breaking point. It happens around the time a nuclear hit is starting to look more like a certainty, and they begin thinking about their loved ones. Surreptitious calls are made on cell phones snuck into secure places. People direct military assets to instead go rescue a relative. We don’t judge them for decisions we would probably make the same way.

“A House of Dynamite” of course has a parable to teach, about the danger of filling up a world with enough nukes to destroy ourselves a hundred times over, and then acting surprised when something goes wrong. When we think about seemingly unhinged leaders today in Russia or North Korea (or even closer to home), such a horror becomes excruciatingly plausible.

This is a skillfully made, high-stakes thriller that will leave you utterly wrung out. If the fear of a nuclear holocaust has receded somewhat as a national fixation since its 1980s heyday, this movie will serve to stoke new nightmares.

It debuts in theaters Oct. 10 and streaming on Netflix a couple weeks later. This one’s definitely worth a ticket to see it on the big screen. (Maybe not the front row, though.)

