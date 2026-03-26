Regular followers of this space know that I have been very down on the state of animated feature films for some time now. It seems like every time I do my annual list of the best the year had to offer or prognosticating the awards season, I offer a lament for ‘yet another’ depressive year for animation.

And yet, I actually did see an animated film in 2025 that I thought amazing and worthy of breathless celebration. Not only is it a vibrant human story, “A Magnificent Life” stretches the boundaries of what ‘cartoon’ movies can and should do.

I was disappointed it didn’t seem to gain any purchase in the awards race in a year when the slick, soulless “KPop Demon Hunters” ran the field. Now it’s finally coming to American shores, and I had the chance to watch it again almost half a year after first seeing it.

It was written and directed by Sylvain Chomet, a four-time Oscar nominee — including for “The Illusionist” and “The Triplets of Belleville” — and is based on the life of Marcel Pagnol. Yes, you heard right: this is an animated biopic.

I’d never heard of Pagnol, but he was a fascinating, eclectic figure. Raised near Marseilles in the south of France, he followed in the footsteps of his father to become a schoolteacher, but moved to Paris in the 1920s — dooming his marriage but allowing him to blossom as a playwright.

With the advent of talking motion pictures, he jumped into filmmaking and started his own studio. After World War II, he seemed ready to retire as a designated ‘living legend’ of the arts, but an article assignment for Elle magazine re-lit his passion for writing and he spent another 20 years penning autobiographical novels.

Titled “Marcel Et Monsieur Pagnol” in France, it’s been dubbed seamlessly into English for its U.S. release, with Laurent Lafitte providing the voice of Marcel. Or I should say he does half of Marcel: Noa Staes does the voice of the boy Marcel.

This is an important distinction because the two exist on some level as different characters. There is the boy Marcel who appears as a friendly apparition to the aged Mr. Pagnol, with the setting of his writing his article for Elle as the framing device. The ghost-boy also appears from time to time throughout the story of adult Marcel’s adventures as a sort of helpful spirit, helping himself along in his own journey or chatting amiably with his older self.

The animation style is quite spare, using strong, simple lines for the characters while installing denser, almost painterly imagery for the backgrounds. Marcel is an instantly recognizable figure with his slight frame, slightly bent nose (from a brief teenage boxing obsession), large expressive eyes and drooping, middle-parted forelocks.

Another indelible figure is Raimu, the stage name of a larger-than-life stage actor (voice of Thierry Garcia). A fellow Provençal like Marcel — something like an American Southerner, fiercely proud of their ways and accents mocked by Parisians — Raimu had a big, booming voice and a reputation as being hard to work with. Think Zero Mostel with an attitude.

The two became great friends, with Marcel casting him in his plays and then bringing him along when he transitioned, virtually overnight, into making movies. Raimu was hesitant at first, reckoning this new art form as a swindle, since they only have to pay him once for the movie but every night when he performs onstage.

There are Marcel’s various love affairs, including with his fellow creators and sometimes his leading ladies, as they seem to flit in and out of his artistic pursuits. Rather late in life he met and married actress Jacqueline Bouvier (Olivia Gotanègre), who he cast as the star of his first big production after the war (during which he halted his career rather than grow beholden to the Nazis). They had two children together, and shared much joy… and tragedy.

Americans will find amusing Marcel’s vociferous stand against what he called the “invasion of American films” after the war, worrying it would overtake French culture — his nightmare depicted in the form of Parisian kids transformed into obese, gum-chewing cowboys and cheerleaders.

I’d forgotten some pleasing little bits from my first viewing that made more of an impression in the second, such as Marcel’s side hobby/obsession with building a perpetual motion machine, some he never quite did master.

It’s a lovely allegory for Marcel Pagnol’s troubled, passionate soul. A true artist, he was doomed to always be unhappy on some level, even when blessed with tremendous gifts, because his mind and heart were always bent toward making that next thing, telling another story, capturing a perfect moment in prose or imagery.

I’m so glad I got to know Marcel Pagnol a little bit, and through the prism of creation he so adored. “A Magnificent Life” indeed, and what a magnificent movie to salute it.

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