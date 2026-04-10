Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
A very early look at the 2026 movie awards race
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A very early look at the 2026 movie awards race

Film critics Nate Richard and Ben Sears look at the recently announced lineup for the Cannes film festival and weigh in on what film are generating the most awards buzz right now.
Nate Richard's avatar
Nate Richard
Apr 10, 2026

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