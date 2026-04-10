A very early look at the 2026 movie awards race

Film YapA very early look at the 2026 movie awards race1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:10:00-1:10:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.A very early look at the 2026 movie awards raceFilm critics Nate Richard and Ben Sears look at the recently announced lineup for the Cannes film festival and weigh in on what film are generating the most awards buzz right now.Nate RichardApr 10, 2026ShareTranscriptPick your platform: listen above or watch the video below! You can also listen on your favorite streaming channels.Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeNate RichardRecent EpisodesThe Rough Cut Retrospective - 2001 Movies Draft13 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronEcho Base Intel: Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord Series PremiereApr 8 • Caine GardnerYap Rewind: Changing face of animationApr 6 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- April 3Apr 4 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective- A24 Film FightersApr 3 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- March 27Mar 28 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective - Project Hail Mary Mar 27 • Jackson Mahuron