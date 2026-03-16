Just a few quick reflections in the Academy Awards as we put the film year 2025 to bed:

Who won, who didn’t

Overall, things went pretty well as expected with “One Battle After Another” as the leading picture with “Sinners” as a stalking horse. The early going wasn’t favorable to Ryan Coogler’s stylish paean to blues/Prohibition crime drama/vampire bloodletting. I mused on Twitter/X that “Frankenstein,” which did well in the ‘production values’ categories, might wind up with more wins.

But “Sinners” came on strong in the late going with an unexpected (but deserved) pickup for cinematography (Autumn Durald Arkapaw becoming the first woman to win this very male-dominated category) and a more expected Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan. I took a risk predicting Ethan Hawke would sneak in, as the awards usually see an upset in one of the four acting categories, but it was a bad bet.

A few nauseous moments. Sean Penn won as expected for “OBAA,” a thinly-written part that he smothered with actor-ly ticks, and then didn’t even bother to show up to accept the thing. (Bless Kieran Culkin for his little dig.) In the surprise tie in Live Action Short, the thoroughly pretentious “Two People Exchanging Saliva” won one of the prizes, meaning I missed predicting that category correctly even with two tries.

Speaking of, by my count I got 15 out of 24 categories correct, which is about my average. The shorts are notoriously hard to predict as there’s no preliminary awards to set the field, and I missed on all three.

I thought “The Perfect Neighbor” had documentary feature locked up, but the weakest of the nominees, “Mr Nobody Against Putin,” was a surprise win.

There really weren’t any huge surprises or snubs in the “major” categories, with cinematography being the most prominent that went differently.

“Marty Supreme” was utterly shut out, so that was nice. Don’t eff with the opera and ballet people, they’ll cut you.

The Show

I enjoy Conan O’Brien as a host, but in conjunction with the writingteam this broadcast leaned two much into comedy. We don’t need to have every single category presentation preceded with a jokey bit from the celebrity presenters. I hate that they especially do this with categories like Sound, the shorts, production design, etc. because it emphasizes the existing bias against these as the “minor” awards.

It would also help if they were funnier. So many of them relied on people coming out to do a “Hey, remember when we were in that thing together?” nostalgia bit. I really liked “Moulin Rouge,” but I think a lot of people had to scratch their heads at Ewan McGregor/Nicole Kidman pairing to remember what movie they were in together.

The Pullman father/son bit was DOA — unfunny, awkward, time-sucking.

Speaking of, did we need a tribute to the 15-year anniversary of “Bridesmaids?” That was a big hit but hardly a cultural watershed. Again, I bet a lot of Gen Z audience had no idea why these women were up there. And then they go on to perform a bit about how the Oscar telecast is too long and filled with distracting sequences that have nothing to do with any of the awards, and then doing exactly that themselves.

I found it deeply weird that only two of the Best Song nominees got performances — seeming to make clear it was a contest between two, “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Sinners.” That was quite a disservice to the other nominees. Do them all, or none. (Diane Warren will now have to look to her 18th nomination to finally win.)

The “In Memoriam” section is always a tough one, and they tried something new with a cadence that alternated between personal tributes to some of the bigger names, clips of movies and just photos for some of the lesser-known folks. Surprisingly, I thought it worked really well. Starting with Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton in the middle and ending with Robert Redford made for a nice flow. I would have liked a little more spotlight for Robert Duvall.

The speeches and pageantry

For the most part, people kept the politics in just about the right spot — acknowledging the anxiety-producing historical moment, but not making it center stage. Of course they had to bring former host Jimmy Kimmel on to do some anti-Trump jokes, most of which fell flat. He really doesn’t have an identity or an act outside of that anymore.

Having Billy Crystal on to do the honor for Reiner reminded me what a great host he was, the GOAT in my opinion, able to capture that perfect balance of yuks and tribute. O’Brien should learn from him and realize you don’t have to try to be funny all the time.

I didn’t care for Javier Bardem stepping to the mike with his war and Gaza comments. My attitude is if you’re a winner and you want to take your time at the podium to talk politics, it’s your choice. If you’re a presenter, you’re a hired hand there to do a job and it’s not about you. Plus he knows he’s shouting that into the absolute safest space in showbiz, going for easy cheers. Performative bravery.

I don’t focus on all the hype with the fashion and dresses, because A) I don’t know about that stuff, and B) I don’t friggin’ care.

That said, I didn’t know what the deal was with all the feathers. At first I thought it was a political/support statement but apparently it’s just something downstream from the spring fashion shows. Pedro Pascal looked ridiculous with no jacket but a massive feather spiral covering his entire chest.

He also looked frightfully thin, as did Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore.

I was glad to see Indianapolis homegirl Infiniti Chase get quite a lot of time and attention on the stage, despite missing out on a nomination herself. Her future looks very bright indeed.

The future

A lot of people are fretting about the Oscars telecast moving from ABC to YouTube starting in 2029, but honestly I don’t think it’ll play that differently. Young people unlikely to tune in on broadcast television will only be marginally more interested in watching on their phones.

I appreciated the agitation around A.I. generated content and where the future of filmmaking is going — by which they really mean where people will watch them. The appetite for feature films seems greater than ever, and while I’m an old-school guy who prefers movie theaters to streaming on TVs or personal devices, my own behavior has migrated that way as the technology and culture have evolved (or devolved if you prefer).

As long as they’re making great movies with artistry, ambition and a desire to entertain, there will still be a place for cinephiles — and hopefully critics as well.

Share