“After the Hunt” bases its story on a student’s accusation of sexual assault by a professor. But it’s not really about that.

You might think this heady drama starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield as a trio of interconnected academics takes its cue from the #MeToo movement. It’s more the jumping-off point than the true theme of the movie — which really concerns itself with deception.

Who’s telling the truth? That’s the basic impetus of the story of the script by Nora Garrett, an actress penning her first produced screenplay.

When Maggie, a promising young philosophy PhD student played by Edebiri, accuses Hank (Garfield), a charming youngish professor, of raping her after a party, it falls to Alma (Roberts), a popular professor on the verge of getting tenure, to suss out who’s lying and who’s telling the truth. Without giving anything away, the answer is no one is exactly pure in that regard.

Both Hank and Maggie are Alma’s proteges and admirers — and some would say it goes beyond her command of Kierkegaard and Nitsche. Probably the only one to express it openly is Alma’s adoring but ineffectual husband, Frederik, a psychoanalyst played skillfully by Michael Stuhlbarg. Fastidious and ironic, Frederik is doting and makes a great show of not caring about the crushes the other two have on Alma.

Alma’s first instinct is to believe Maggie, of course. They’re both women and both have faced bias — Maggie even moreso as a Black woman. But Alma and Hank have shared a deep connection for years — best friends, really — with the clear implication Hank desires more. So he is crushed when the accusation goes public and Alma isn’t defending him.

But things go on, and we begin to question Maggie’s motives. The entitled young woman is the daughter of billionaires who, as Hank quips, “donated half the campus” at Yale University, where they all labor. Feeling like Alma was slow to support her in favor of Hank, Maggie begins to turn her accusing finger in her mentor’s direction.

This leads to some probing of Alma’s own dark past, which include an extended illness that kept her away from academia for a time. It appears that sickness is making a return, something she labors to hide from everyone, while focusing on finishing her newest academic paper to put her over the top in the race for tenure.

“Hunt” is directed by Luca Guadagnino, who’s made quite an impression in American cinema over the last decade, but whose films often leave me cold. I did not care for “Call Me By Your Name,” “Suspiria” or “Challengers.” His movies tend to be overlong and over-thought, to my mind. (The rawer, leaner “Bones and All” was thrilling, though.)

“After the Hunt” is closer to those other films, though I appreciated it more. The performances are uniformly superb, and I expect we’ll see awards nominations for Roberts and probably a few cast mates.

Garfield gives Hank a sort insouciant charm — “everybody likes Hank,” the saying goes. He flirts with students and takes them to bars while simultaneously lamenting the cliché of the panty-chasing professor. Hank’s one of those guys for whom life seems to come too easy.

Edebiri’s part is trickier, as Maggie’s seeming vulnerability is soon revealed as a transparent shroud for her crybully manipulations. Her fixation with Alma is apparent to everyone but herself — she even begins mimicking her mentor’s fashion style of loafer shoes, a long dangly necklace and blazer over light/white pants and T-shirt.

Roberts’ Alma has many layers, gradually peeled off over the course of the film’s sometimes languid 139 minutes. Initially charismatic and outgoing, she seems to slowly collapse into herself, forced to face the prospect of her closest ally’s downfall and her own complicity in such behaviors.

The movie is very good at capturing the precious, self-involved world of higher education faculty — where, as the old joke goes, the fights are so vicious because the stakes are so low. People like Hank and Alma spend their lives toiling writing books and giving speeches that will only be relevant to other academics like themselves.

They talk about arcane subjects while belittling each other, hopping into each other’s beds and consuming a seemingly never-ending stream of hooch. Like a lot of other vocations, it’s astonishing how many people are functioning alcoholics.

I’m reminded of movies like “Tár” and “The Human Stain.” Set in rarefied worlds populated by the wealthy, educated and powerful, people like Alma take much for granted while talking about how screwed up the rest of the world is.

It’s strange; only after finishing the movie and starting to write this review did I realize how deeply unlikable everyone in the movie is. Even Roberts isn’t afraid to show Alma’s slimy, manipulative side. It’s the sort of movie where nobody is “the” villain — instead, everybody shares the load.

“After the Hunt” is a film destined to divide. I appreciated its ambition and embrace of ambiguity while wishing it could have focused its storytelling a bit more. It’s a solid B- from me.

