In my humble opinion 2025 was a pretty damned good year for cinema. Of the 276 movies I watched last year, 194 of them were from 2025. Sure, I missed some big titles (“Hamnet,” “The Plague,” “Sentimental Value” and “Train Dreams” all spring to mind), but I feel as though I saw many of the heavy hitters and had a diverse selection of titles. With no further ado, here are my Honorable Mentions (listed in order of preference) and my Top 10 of 2025 - all of these films received four and a half stars out of five or better from yours truly.

Honorable Mention: “Splitsville,” “One Battle After Another,” “Roofman,” “Eternity,” “Black Bag,” “Is This Thing On?,” “Mickey 17,” “Sinners,” “Song Sung Blue,” “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” “The Baltimorons,” “Heart Eyes,” “Presence,” “28 Years Later,” “Freaky Tales, “Weapons,” “Wake Up Dead Man,” “Highest 2 Lowest,” “The Fantastic 4: First Steps,” “Drop,” “Friendship,” “F1,” “Americana,” “John Candy: I Like Me,” “The Smashing Machine,” “Frankenstein,” “Havoc” and “One to One: John & Yoko.”

10.) The Long Walk

Cooper Hoffman, Charlie Plummer and especially David Jonsson are exceptional in this. The relationship between Hoffman and Jonsson’s characters is arguably as touching a Stephen King male friendship as Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman’s characters in “The Shawshank Redemption.” Jonsson may very well be one of the better actors of his generation, should be protected at all costs and deserves an Oscar nomination for his work here.

And Roman Griffin Davis is on hand as Jawjaw Rabbit!

I had no doubt Jonsson’s character was gonna “win” as he’s number 23 ... Michael Jordan, son!

The violence shook me (no easy feat) and plenty of tears were shed.

9.) Warfare

Less a narrative than an experience. This is the tensest thing I've seen in a hot minute. The sound design on this movie is f*cking incredible. If I were an actor on this picture I would've much rather played a SEAL as opposed to a Marine. The guys who played the injured parties had an incredibly difficult task before them. Standouts for me were Cosmo Jarvis, Charles Melton and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. War is hell and this most certainly won't be for everybody.

8.) Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Random Thoughts:

1.) I’m pleasantly surprised to say this is the best “Mission: Impossible” movie to date. It’s a big improvement over the admittedly very good “Dead Reckoning.”

2.) It’s hard to see smart, strong black women as Presidents in films such as “G20” and this because we should have one in actuality right now.

3.) Somebody get Katy O’Brian her own action franchise to headline. This badass lady is the goods!

4.) It’s a wonder that Tom Cruise and James Cameron have yet to work together what with all the underwater stuff happening here.

5.) I laughed. I cried. I was thrilled. I was fulfilled. Cruise is like Buster Keaton by way of Jackie Chan while simultaneously remaining one of the biggest movie stars of all-time. It’s a huge feat and a helluva note for him to go out with this franchise.

7.) Superman

Contrary to what that dumbf*ck Dean Cain thinks this is the perfect time for a political "Superman" movie. Superman personifies truth, justice and the American way. These tenets are the antithesis of Donald Trump and his crummy cronies. Kindness, decency and character are the order of the day here. Hopefully, we as a country can get back to these ideals sooner as opposed to later.

“Kindness is the real punk rock!”

6.) Marty Supreme

Well, it’s certainly better than “Balls of Fury.”

This is an awesome movie about an awful person.

I haven’t heard Timothée Chalamet make noises like that since “Call Me By Your Name.”

5.) Blue Moon

Some directors and actors have a working relationship that’s just unimpeachable and they keep going back to the well together because the proof’s in the pudding.

Some names that jump to mind – John Ford and John Wayne, Akira Kurosawa and Toshiro Mifune, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, Tony Scott and Denzel Washington, Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks and Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy.

I think at this point you’d have to add Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke to this list and maybe even put ‘em at the top of it. The duo’s ninth film together is “Blue Moon” and it’s one of their best to date.

I honestly think this is the best performance of Hawke’s career and will be shocked and disappointed if he isn’t given serious awards consideration come year’s end. Matching the genius of Hawke’s performance at every turn is the razor-sharp script from Robert Kaplow, a retired high school film studies and English teacher from New Jersey, whose novel “Me and Orson Welles” was previously adapted by Linklater. Kaplow’s writing deftly mixes the painful and profane – it’s one of the year’s best screenplays and also worthy of serious awards love.

“Blue Moon” is very much a hangout movie and a movie that feels as if it could’ve been a play – two types of movies that Linklater has made many times throughout his career and at which he excels. Linklater, his cast and crew are soaring here, folks.

4.) Rental Family

What a big-hearted movie with beautiful performances from Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Mahina Gorman and Akira Emoto. This one’s got all the feels and receives my highest recommendation.

3.) Materialists

The Internet fanboys aren’t gonna love the way in which this love triangle between Madame Web, the Human Torch/Captain America (take your pick) and Mr. Fantastic resolves itself, but I sure as shit did.

I adored “Past Lives.” I adore “Materialists.” Writer/director Celine Song has an innate understanding of humanity and expresses it openly, honestly and appealingly. I can’t wait to see Song’s third feature whenever it drops. (I also dug the self-referentiality at play here. “Past Lives” actor John Magaro voices Mark P. John (Chris Evans) is acting in one of Song’s plays.)

“Materialists” is cynical, funny, hopeful, observant, romantic, sad and sexy all at the same time and boasts three excellent performances from Dakota Johnson, Evans and Pedro Pascal. It’s a date you don’t wanna miss.

2.) The Life of Chuck

Simultaneously one of the saddest and most joyous movies I've ever seen. It - much like all of us - contains multitudes. Everything involving dancing was absolutely magical. Welcome back, Mia Sara!

1.) Bob Trevino Likes It

Sometimes a movie comes along that works like a cinematic hug. You didn’t know you wanted this, but your soul is balmed for having seen it. Roger Ebert once said, “For me, the movies are like a machine that generates empathy.” “Bob Trevino Likes It” is one of the most empathetic films I’ve seen in quite some time. It’s the cinematic hug I needed in these troubling times.

In a world of Bob Trevinos be a Bob Trevino.

My interview with “Bob Trevino Likes It” writer/producer/director Tracie Laymon is available here.

That’s a wrap on 2025. Many thanks for reading and interacting with us this past year. Here’s to a very happy and prosperous 2026. Cheers!