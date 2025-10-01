Most Hoosiers have an ambiguous relationship with the state they live in. We don’t like hearing others poke fun at us, and maybe the political/cultural environment doesn’t always feel welcoming to everyone. But we also like winking at our own foibles and layering a frosting of irony onto our love of all things Indiana.

“Aliens in the Heartland” very much captures this vibe. Written and directed by local filmmaker Eric Pascarelli — who also produced, photographed and edited the movie, and possibly handled the craft services, too — it’s a humorous send-up of both Hoosierdom and the whole invaders-from-another-planet thing.

The result is an amusing clash of genres and styles. You can check it out yourself this Friday Oct. 3 in Shelbyville, where the film will make its premiere at the Strand Theater.

The premise is just as the title implies: an alien invasion is reported somewhere in Indiana (I’m guessing Columbus area) and causes a panic — though actual sightings of spaceships or little green men are in short supply. A small passel of Hoosiers find themselves thrown together in a Frank Lloyd Wright house, as paranoia and mutual suspicion set in that one or more of them are actual aliens passing as human.

Johanna (Chloe Lutz) is the more or less central figure, a 20-year-old who’s found herself struggling with substance use issues following the death of her mother. She’s a typical glum Gen Z, self-aware but not particularly motivated. As the story opens, she begins her first day of work at a coffee/bakery.

Her older sister, Ellie (Holly Anspaugh), is more outgoing and well-adapted, though she struggles to project cheerfulness in a dead-end job at a pest control outfit called A Bug’s Death. For her 10-year workversary, she’s given a choice of spectacularly crummy gifts — wisely choosing the hand-crank emergency radio, which will come in handy as events unfold.

At the Wright house, Thomas (James Tackett) is an itinerant worker in filmmaking, seemingly on the props/effects side, while his daughter, Roxy (Tori Behny), is about Johanna’s age and of similar disaffected temperament. Thomas’ more level-headed sister, Kim (Daisy Paroczy Hickey), has come for a visit just as all hell is breaking loose.

Strange things start to happen, including power outages and sightings of something in the sky, and crashing to the ground. Johanna and Ellie find themselves stranded and come knocking on Thomas’ door looking for refuge. But almost immediately, he starts to descend into straight-up psychosis and begins ordering people around.

A couple of FBI agents show up on their doorstep to look into events, very Mulder & Scully-ish, played by Vasudha Krishnamoorthy and Steve Bernstein. We immediately wonder if they’re actually disguised aliens themselves. They ask a lot of weird questions and make reference to a ‘xenoscanner’ device.

Meanwhile, an aspiring podcaster, Rita (Patricia Maureen Francis), makes use of her church’s radio antennae to start broadcasting updates on the alien disaster at the urging of an author and conspiracy theorist, Amanda (Amanda Winston). Their show, the only thing still on the air, seems to just breed more panic.

And then there’s the new neighbor, Dawn (Kim Lea Mays), who just moved in and is insistent upon delivering cookies to everybody by way of introduction, alien invasion or no.

The cast mixes goofiness with shades of rising terror for plenty laughs mixed with tense moments. I do feel in some ways the piece could have benefited from fewer characters, really focusing on the five trapped in the house as their dynamic grows steadily weirder.

“Alien in the Heartland” is obviously an ultra low-budget affair, but is the exact sort of filmmaking we should be encouraging in our state. Honestly, we do a much better job of reflecting Hoosier triumphs and challenges than others do.

You can also check out our reviews of Pascarelli’s previous efforts, “Dracula: The Count’s Kin” and the documentary “Not Just a Picky Eater.”

Share