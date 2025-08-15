Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I like Sydney Sweeney (she of the good genes/jeans – whatever that hell that even means?) despite all her Sydney Sweeney-ness. I wasn’t one of the horndogs clamoring for a bar of soap containing droplets of her bathwater. I don’t really care for her purported politics. (Not that this really matters as I often try to separate the artist from the art.) Sweeney’s undoubtedly physically attractive and to a lot of folks that’s her sole draw. I actually think she’s a pretty capable actress. She was good on “The White Lotus” and what I’ve seen of “Euphoria” and did a nice job in films as disparate as the rom-com “Anyone But You” and “Immaculate,” an exercise in nunsploitation.

“Americana” (now in select theaters) is Sweeney’s latest and a lot of folks will likely see or skip the movie on the basis of her presence. (If they can even get access to the title – it’s only playing once or twice a day at participating venues.) The picture has been advertised as a Sweeney vehicle when in reality it’s a hyperlink movie sporting an ensemble cast and a pretty damned good one at that.

“Americana” takes place in South Dakota (with New Mexico subbing in) and follows a diverse set of characters. Penny Jo Poplin (Sweeney) is a stammering diner waitress with aspirations of becoming a Nashville-based singer-songwriter. Lefty Ledbetter (Paul Walter Hauser) is a frequent customer and friend of Penny Jo’s who’s actually a righty. Mandy Starr (Halsey) is a runaway who’s in a relationship with violent criminal Dillon MacIntosh (Eric Dane, Sweeney’s “Euphoria” co-star) and brought her baby brother Cal (Gavin Maddox Bergman) into the chaos. Dillon’s been hired by slick antiquities dealer Roy Lee Dean (Simon Rex) to steal a priceless Native American artifact from the moneyed Pendleton Duvall (Toby Huss). Indians Ghost Eye (the incomparable Zahn McClarnon) and Hank Spears (Derek Hinkey) understandably want the stolen artifact back and are willing to kill to assure this happens.

“Americana” is the feature debut of writer/director Tony Tost (he previously collaborated with McClarnon on the television series “Longmire”) and it’s an assured one. It’s a neo-Western that’s equal parts funny, sad, scary and violent. It also has a lot on its mind – topics such as cultural appropriation and female empowerment are tackled. The ensemble cast is uniformly excellent with each member getting a moment to shine. I was especially impressed by Halsey, who registers much more deeply here than she did in last summer’s “MaXXXine.” This singer can act!

“Americana” reminded me of those Quentin Tarantino knockoffs from the 1990s and the aughts, but it’s like one of the good ones. I also thought of more recent hyperlink movies such as Clark Duke’s 2020 directorial debut “Arkansas” and “Freaky Tales” from earlier this year.

Don’t be a weenie – you should see “Americana” either because or in spite of Sweeney.

