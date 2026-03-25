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The idea of watching a documentary about a dude dying from cancer doesn’t sound so appealing, but when the fella in question is as funny and unique as André Ricciardi the prospect becomes far more palatable.

“André Is an Idiot” (opening Friday, March 27 at Kan-Kan Cinema & Bar) chronicles the three-year struggle creative ad man André had with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

André lived his life by marching to the beat of his own drummer. He married his wife Janice in order to get her a Green Card. They appeared on “The Newlywed Game” to validate their marriage of convenience, won the damned thing, actually fell in love with one another and wound up having daughters Tallula and Delilah.

André was a loving and doting dad, but he and his girls would sooner flip each other off than hug one another.

We get glimpses into André’s relationships with his brother Nick and best friend Lee. André’s father is too private to appear in the film (he said he’d rather have chemo) so a certain actor resembling him and famed for stoner comedies steps in.

“André Is an Idiot” is directed by André’s friend and colleague Tony Benna and depicts a man who isn’t afraid of death as he’s lived a full life, but has concerns regarding how his declining health and ultimate demise will scare and sadden his daughters. The idea of being a caretaker like Janice being more difficult than being a patient like André is also addressed to emotional effect.

As sad and morbid as this all sounds, it’s not … at least not entirely. Many of André’s more outrageous ideas are rendered via fun and funny claymation by Trent Shy. When we meet André he’s discussing a masturbation injury he sustained while staying with his grandparents when he was 12. André votes on the same day he receives a radiation treatment and jokes about placing the “I Voted” sticker over his anus where the radioactive sticker would normally appear.

“André Is an Idiot” is a glimpse into the life and death of an idiosyncratic mind and a call to arms for folks of a certain age to get colonoscopies … as a 44-year-old man I’m certainly giving serious thought to getting mine sooner as opposed to later.

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