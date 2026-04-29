I think the reason George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” resonated so widely upon its release at the end of World War II was twofold: first, it was a biting putdown of Soviet Union Marxism right at a time it was pivoting into America’s great rival on the world stage. And second, it featured a lot of cute animals and thus was a more accessible story for families.

It was a staple of reading in schoolrooms for decades, a handy satire characterizing the Rooskies as the bad, self-deluded villains, and implicitly valorizing Western capitalism as the antidote.

(Never mind that Orwell himself was a committed socialist, and the novella was a lamentation for the early “pure” days of national socialism envisioned by Marx and Trotsky, rather than the authoritarian despotism that emerged under Stalin — and pretty much everywhere else it’s been attempted.)

You should know the story: some animals get smart and overthrow the farmer exploiting them, launching an egalitarian government where all the critters share equally in the work and the reward. But the conniving pigs start undermining things to bend it to their advantage, and in the end the rest of the animals are worse off than they were before.

There have been a couple of film adaptations before, including a cartoon one in 1954 and a live action version in 1999, neither of which stood up. This new animated version directed by Andy Serkis (best known as an actor playing Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” movies) leans very hard into the kiddie-friendly material, as well as modernizing the setting.

Made for faith-based Angel Studios, this “Animal Farm” is a very loose adaptation of Orwell. I’m almost tempted to label it “inspired by.” Obviously there’s the difference of having it take place in a contemporary time frame rather than an agrarian society, so the pigs up end up using smartphones and tablets.

And instead of the pigs collaborating with the nearby human farmers, here they partner up with Freida Pilkington (voice of Glenn Close), a billionaire technologist who employs an army of drones, robots and other gizmos, even ruling from above in a hovering sky fortress like a super-villain straight from the MCU. (Given her evilmaxxed resources, one wonders why she’d bother with a single insignificant farm.)

The screenplay by Nicholas Stoller, a children’s movie specialist, further departs from the book in two significant ways. First is the creation of a new character, Lucky, a hopeful young pig voiced by Gaten Matarazzo. Acting as the main viewpoint character for the audience, he toe-hoofs the line between the evil pigs and the goodly rest of the animals, seduced by the temptation of power but also wanting to treat everyone equitably.

The other change is a tacked-on finale, which I won’t give away, other than to say it offers a satisfying, definitive ending (which kids will like) as opposed to the cautionary ambiguity of Orwell (which I’m guessing they wouldn’t).

Taking the film for itself, it’s a decently entertaining picture with some solid animation and voice work. Seth Rogen is terrific as Napoleon, the main villain pig who starts out as something of a goof and subtly changes into a manipulative tyrant. Kathleen Turner voices Benjamin, a crotchety old donkey who’s better than most at peering through the pigs’ BS. Laverne Cox has a small role as Snowball, the initial leader of the rebellion who is cruelly cast out by Napoleon.

Steve Buscemi is the toadying banker who tempts the pigs with all the things they can do with “magic paper,” aka money. And Kieran Culkin plays Squealer, Napoleon’s simpering right-hand pig.

I remember reading “Animal Farm” as a schoolkid, and it being one the few books that was assigned reading but actually turned out to be hugely enjoyable. The part that most stayed with me was the saga of Boxer, the mighty old horse who performs most of the hardest work on the farm, breaking his body to help create a water mill, and then is disposed of by Napoleon with Machiavellian flare.

Boxer is voiced by Woody Harrelson, which might seem an odd choice at first, but I found his high-pitched, vaguely surfer-dude line readings a nice match with the equine’s tragedy. He also narrates much of the piece.

Another touch I favored was the small flock of sheep who parrot whatever line Napoleon or some other pig has uttered to create a wave of assent among the other animals — illuminating the old saw comparing people to sheep. Jim Parsons voices the lead sheep, who accidentally has his eye-covering wool shorn and thus can finally see clearly, and starts to question the rote recitations of his fellow sheeple.

There’s a lot of good things going on in this “Animal Farm,” and I bet younger kids will enjoy it for the boingy critter humor, and older ones will grasp the allusions to human foibles.

But it’s too far removed from George Orwell’s masterpiece to pass muster for me. It winds up feeling dumbed-down, twisted around and undercut.

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