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“Apex” (streaming on Netflix beginning Friday, April 24) doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it’s an entertaining and exciting enough action-thriller that calls to mind 1990s movies along the lines of “Cliffhanger” and “The River Wild.”

Charlize Theron stars as Sasha, a woman who’s experienced a traumatic event and makes a trip to the Australian Outback in order to come to grips with her grief.

While out in the wild she encounters a local named Ben (Taron Egerton). He seems nice enough at first by defending her from a horny bunch of hunters, but there’s a definite darkness lurking beneath the surface.

Turns out Ben, armed with a crossbow, has intentions of hunting Sasha. Their skirmish moves from raging rivers to mammoth mountains.

“Apex” as directed by Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur and scripted by Jeremy Robbins (he was a writer on “The Purge” television series) is a simple, sturdy thriller that’s somewhat predictable, but ultimately goes to more horrific places than you’d initially expect.

Kormákur is a solid, workmanlike director who seems to have a thing for outdoors-y adventure movies having helmed “Everest,” “Adrift” and “Beast” (2022). He’s yet to make a great movie, but he’s made plenty of good-to-OK ones (Mark Wahlberg vehicles “Contraband” and “2 Guns” are also entries on his filmography).

“Apex” doesn’t break Kormákur’s pattern, but it’s one of his better entries to date. The project is elevated by its two leads. Theron is an impressive physical presence on screen (anyone who’s seen “Mad Max: Fury Road” or “Atomic Blonde” already knows this) and is given the chance to do some real, emotional acting that kind of recalled Tom Hanks’ work from the end of Paul Greengrass’ “Captain Phillips” late in the picture.

Egerton has the flashier, freakier and funnier role and he makes an absolute meal out of it. His Ben is as monstrous and deplorable as Eggsy from “Kingsman: The Secret Service” was likable and charming. I also cracked up at his pronunciation of Sasha.

“Apex” doesn’t hit the apex of action filmmaking, but there’s enough thrills, chills and spills to make it worth a watch.

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