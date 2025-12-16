I’ve enjoyed the “Avatar” movies, but it’s hard to deny the goofiness that’s now hard-baked into the CGI sci-fi franchise.

Sitting in the theater, basking in the visual spectacle and kinetic action scenes, it’s jolly good fun. Then you walk out and start thinking about the movies and their flaws grow quickly apparent.

The puddle-deep characterizations. The clunky (sometimes hilariously so) dialogue. And an approach to pacing that just seems neglectful — building up plot developments or character arcs and then badly misplacing them.

And at a 3 hour, 17 minute running time — the longest of the three films so far — “Avatar: Fire and Ash” has plenty of temporal acreage in which to lose the thread. A character will reach the threshold of a big development, and then we don’t see them again for 20 or 30 minutes.

Not to say “Ash” is boring or even feels overlong; there was no point at which I found it flagging. I just wish the storytelling could have been better arranged so it pulls the audience along rather than making us feel pushed around.

(And I continue to plead that long movies should return to the time-honored practice of including intermissions.)

This movie arrives three years after “The Way of Water,” but the action begins almost immediately after those events. Some of the characters still bear noticeable wounds from the last bout — both external and internal.

Director James Cameron, who cowrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, actually shot the second and third films together, along with portions of the still un-subtitled fourth, due in 2029. A fifth and presumably final entry is slated for 2031.

Given that we covered water and now fire, I wonder if Cameron is planning to do the obvious thing of having the last two movies themed around earth and air.

Interestingly, the story is still mostly centered on the water-based community of Na’vi, the blue, 9-foot-tall residents of the resource-rich planet of Pandora, which humans from Earth repeatedly return to to exploit. The fire in the title refers to an enemy band of raiders called the Mangkwan who serve as the secondary antagonists and like to use flames against their foes.

The lead baddie is still Colonel Miles Quaritch, voiced and motion-captured by Stephen Lang. He was killed in the first movie but brought back as a Na’vi warrior still working with the humans to conquer the locals. Much of the movie is taken up with his continuing rivalry with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a former recruit of his who went native, permanently inhabiting a Na’vi body and even squiring his own passel of children with fierce princess Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).

I’ll say this: the Scully/Quaritch thing is at this point thoroughly played out, and I’m desperately hoping the last two movies don’t continue to feature it as the primary conflict. Heck, even the “Star Wars” trilogies knew to tie that sort of thing up in a bow in three flicks.

The basic premise is that Quaritch recruits the Mangkwan in his fight against Sully and all the ‘good’ tribes of Na’vi. His ally in this enterprise is Varang (Oona Chaplin), a sort of witch who uses her head-tail neural appendage thing to force other Na’vi to submit to her will. She’s an engaging, slithery presence and Quaritch’s power struggle with her, which eventually morphs into a partnership/romance, is far more interesting than anything going on with Sully.

A few major subplots revolve around the kids in the Sully clan. Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), a teenager who appears to have exceptional sensory abilities, continues her path as the prototypical cinematic “chosen one,” her epileptic seizures revealed as the method in which she can commune with Pandora’s earth-mother spirit.

Spider (Jack Champion), a human adoptee who is actually the physical child of Quaritch, becomes a prime target of the evil scientists after he gains some of his own powers through Kiri’s intervention.

And Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) has typical father/son issues with dad Sully, largely centering on taking responsibility/following orders kind of stuff.

We’ll also see the return of the Tulkun, the intelligent whale-like creatures inhabiting the oceans of Pandora, whose brain-juice can stop the human aging process, making it the most valuable substance in the universe. (Supplanting the mineral everybody fought over in the first movie, which everyone apparently has forgotten about and with the never not-hilarious name of Unobtainium.)

The action scenes are simply terrific, with crisp details and a devotion to spatial integrity — even as the Na’vi zoom through the air on their snake-like mounts in a dense field of enemy combatants and flying machines. Whatever you want to say about Cameron’s shaky storytelling, the man is a visualist of the highest order.

Whether you find the “Avatar” pictures goofy or not, they’re a cracking good time that you can doubly enjoy by poking fun at afterward.

