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There seems to be a trend of young, YouTube filmmakers making a killing on the big screen with horror nowadays. Curry Barker, 26, blew up a few weeks back with the box office sensation “Obsession.” Twenty-year-old (I have shoes older than this!) Kane Parsons follows in Barker’s footsteps with A24’s latest genre offering “Backrooms” (now in theaters).

It’s the early 1990s in Northern California’s Santa Clara Valley and Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is a failed architect-turned-furniture salesman. He’s working with therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve) to deal with the ugly end of his relationship.

Clark doesn’t have friends per se. He’s got an assistant manager named Kat (Lukita Maxwell of “Shrinking”) and her boyfriend Bobby (Finn Bennett), who films his corny, Bob Rohrman-esque television commercials with a camcorder.

When preparing to turn in for the night in one of the store’s beds while watching TV and downing a pint of whiskey, Clark is taken aback by electrical issues in the building. He goes to investigate and finds a portal to another dimension.

When Clark goes missing, Mary takes it upon herself to investigate.

“Backrooms” plays like a combination of a David Lynch movie, “The Blair Witch Project” and the video game “Portal.” It’s likely to make a lot of money opening weekend and is even more likely to piss a lot of people off with it’s depressing and open-ended ending.

I liked “Backrooms” for what it is - Ejiofor and Reinsve are talented actors who do an admirable job anchoring the picture. It’s more creepy (or creepypasta as the case may be) than scary, but it makes an impact regardless.

I’m giving “Backrooms” the same rating I gave “Obsessed,” even if I preferred that movie despite it bumming me out far more. Much like Danny Glover’s Roger Murtaugh in “Lethal Weapon,” I may just very well be, “too old for this shit.” But it’s hard to begrudge guns as young as these from getting their kicks.

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