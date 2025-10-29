“Ballad of a Small Player” is about a very squidgy guy played by Colin Farrell. He puts on a very large show of being refined, wearing sharp clothes and always turned out just so, but he’s vaguely shifty, unpleasant and damp — as if with the perspiration of perpetually putting on a show for others that he doesn’t even quite believe himself.

He plays Lord Doyle, a supposed English aristocrat who has gambled his way through casinos in every part of the globe. Currently he’s residing in Macau, sort of the Las Vegas of China, living the high life in a penthouse hotel suite he can’t pay for. His credit is used up in just about every casino in town, but Doyle convinces himself that his run of bad luck has been so long that the odds are certain to turn in his favor.

His personal game is two-card baccarat, a version virtually devoid of strategy in which players rely entirely on the luck of the cards dealt. It’s the sort of thing where you can win very big, very quickly, but also fall down just as far just as fast.

He repeatedly matches fortunes against a rich old lady known only as Grandma (Deanie Ip) who rules the baccarat table at the Fortune casino, declaring with great bravado that he’s the one who’s finally going to take her down — and losing hand after hand.

He gets some help from Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino worker in charge of massaging the high rollers to keep them playing, continually extending Doyle more and more credit, along with drink after drink. The problem is she’s responsible for that money, so as his luck peters out, so do her own prospects.

Also giving chase is Cynthia Blithe, a tall, awkward-seeming British tourist played by Tilda Swinton, who turns out to work for one of the many international firms Doyle owes money. She threatens him with jail if he does not pay up, but the two wind up having an odd sort of back-and-forth in which she gradually develops grudging sympathy for this pathetic soul.

At his lowest, Doyle keeps gorging himself at a hotel buffet, refusing to end the meal because that would mean paying a bill he can’t cover. Farrell’s dashing good looks seem to positively collapse in on themselves, as Doyle digs deeper and deeper into a facade of fabrication he just can’t bear to let fall.

Dao Ming correctly diagnoses that Doyle, despite his lofty charade, is simply a gambling addict who lives for thrill of winning — and even perversely can’t let go of the anguish of losing. He pretends this is a profession, right down to the bright yellow lucky gloves he plays cards with — “Saville Row’s finest” — but really it’s his fix.

Ming and Doyle find themselves unexpectedly drawn to each other, and it’s her who’s there to rescue him when he finally reaches bottom. She suggests it’s not too late for him to give up this life, and part of him seems ready to listen… though the siren call of the baccarat table, and that much-prophesied win streak, is still in his ear.

Directed by Edward Berger (“Conclave”) from a screenplay by Rowan Joffe based on the book by Lawrence Osborne, “Ballad” wears the clothes of an espionage/crime thriller but is really more a character study of obsession. Farrell gives a very focused, anxiety-ridden performance as Doyle, a man who lies to everybody but most persistently to himself.

The plot is fairly contrived and predictable, and I don’t think I’m giving anything away by saying Doyle will eventually find himself with a run of winning hands at baccarat, his fortunes reversed in a single night and the hotel and casino workers once chasing him with bills soon fawning all over themselves to have him gamble at their places again.

You might think this is his triumph, but in many ways it’s really his lowest point.

I found himself struggling to connect with Doyle as a tragic figure. All of his troubles are self-manufactured, and even the people chasing him are not villains but simply looking for what they’re legitimately owed. In a movie like this you’re supposed to root for the antihero to overcome his tragic flaw, but I found myself rather indifferent to his plight.

As a morality tale or simply as a potboiler, “Ballad of a Small Player” fails to go all in.

