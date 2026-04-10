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I’m not much of a mixed martial arts guy, but for whatever reason I’m very into MMA movies and TV shows. Gavin O’Connor’s “Warrior” is one of my favorite sports flicks. Jeff Wadlow’s “Never Back Down” is a huge guilty pleasure of mine. The Frank Grillo-fronted “Kingdom” is an awesome and hugely underrated program. My MMA movie fandom led me to “Beast” (now in theaters) and I’m glad it did as this one’s a pleasant surprise that has more than a puncher’s chance of pleasing others.

MMA fighter Patton James (Daniel MacPherson of Apple TV’s “Foundation”) has the world in the palm of his hand. He just set a record by knocking out champion Xavier Grau (direct-to-video action star du jour Bren Foster) in a mere six seconds. His trainer Sammy (Russell Crowe, who also serves as co-writer and executive producer) believes the sky’s the limit, but their dreams are undercut when Patton gets into a bar fight and gets himself thrown in prison for two and a half years.

Patton’s time in the clink is no walk in the park and he’s forced to fight for his life every single day as all the fresh fish want to establish cred by beating the champ.

Upon release the last thing Patton wants to do is fight. He settles down with Luciana (Kelly Gale), a woman who loves him for him, and they have a daughter named Maddie (Sol Nc Carrico) together. He works as a fisherman alongside his buddy Neal (George Burgess), but he and Luciana are having trouble making ends meet.

Patton is forced back into the Octagon when his estranged, hotheaded younger brother Malon (Mojean Aria) is put into a coma during a bout with Xavier. Sleazy promoter Gabriel Stone (everyone’s favorite Hemsworth … Luke!) makes Patton an offer he can’t refuse. Fight Xavier and make enough money to clear Malon’s considerable debts with local gangster Barry (Matt Nable, having a busy week between “Thrash” and this), provide for his family and avenge Malon’s injury.

Patton goes to Sammy for assistance, but the trainer tells him to take a hike. Luckily, Sammy’s daughter Rose (musician Amy Shark … no relation to Baby Shark), a former fighter who grew up idolizing Patton, agrees to train him.

“Beast” as directed by Tyler Atkins and co-scripted by Crowe and David Frigerio (he co-penned Crowe, Hemsworth and MacPherson’s pretty good war picture “Land of Bad” from last year) is a movie we’ve seen many times before, but it’s done exceedingly well. It’s like an awesome Aussie version of an early Jean-Claude Van Damme flick (think “Bloodsport,” “Kickboxer” or “Lionheart” … they’re all pretty much interchangeable). The fights as shot by Thomas Labanca, edited by Todd E. Miller and choreographed by Foster are fairly phenomenal and frenetic AF.

The movie works as well as it does because of the likability of Patton in the way that he’s written by Crowe and Frigerio and played by MacPherson. Patton is a good bloke with a huge heart who’s easy to root for and this heart extends throughout the picture. It’s also fun to see Foster go from hero to heel.

“Beast” isn’t quite a TKO (it’s a tad too long and there are some repetitive beats), but it wins by unanimous decision … at least according to this critic.

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