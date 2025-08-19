Earlier this spring, Shout Factory released their first collection of 1970s Blaxploitation films receiving the Blu-Ray/4K treatment. Now we get the second volume of films from MGM's old Soul Cinema's DVD series that get a transfer to Blu-Ray and 4K. Like a quality sequel, there is still a lot to enjoy but a little lacking compared to the first aka special features, but we'll get that.

The films of Shout Factory's Blaxploitation Classics Vol. 2...

"Foxy Brown" (1974) is one of the best Blaxploitation films and has one of Pam Grier's finest performances. Foxy's man (an undercover narcotics investigator) is identified after his facial reconstruction surgery and killed by the mob. She'll plow through anyone who stands in her way to extract revenge, even if it's her brother (Antonio Fargas). Foxy goes undercover at a high-class bordello run by Katherine Wall (Kathryn Loder, who could have played Vanessa Ferlito's cinematic mother). Foxy endures fistfights, being tied to a bed, drugged and raped before the mob and their various henchmen and women get their just deserts. Especially the goon torn apart by an airplane propeller. Even with all of these exploitation moments (which caused audiences at downtown cinemas to cheer and drive-in crowds to honk their horns), Grier shines above all.

"Friday Foster" (1975) was one of the attempts to expand Pam Grier beyond the revenge tales she did in "Foxy Brown" and "Coffy." Grier plays the title role (based on the 1970-74 comic strip) of a fashion photographer who witnesses an assassination attempt of a wealthy black businessman (Thalmus Rasulala). The cast is loaded with familiar faces. Yaphet Kotto as a smooth detective. Julius Harris as Friday's Perry White. Eartha Kitt swinging for the fences as a fashion designer. Scatman Crothers as a horny man of the cloth. Godfrey Cambridge auditioning for "The Boys in the Band" as Ford Malotte. Paul Benjamin as a Senator. Ted Lange as a pimp named Fancy. Carl Weathers as a goon pursuing Friday. Jim Backus shows up, too, in a wheelchair. A cast this strong also suffers from know one of the actors doesn't have a lot to work with until they become a plot point later in the film. Grier has better outfits in this film and proves she can do more than just fight and shoot guns. However, "Friday Foster" made less money than "Coffy" and "Foxy." It's still a fun film despite the financial results.

"Cotton Comes to Harlem" (1970) is one of the early templates of what would become the buddy cop film. Godfrey Cambridge as "Gravedigger" Jones and Raymond St. Jacques as "Coffin Ed" Johnson, both in stone-cold, eye roll, don't-give-a-shit-mode. The duo are following a corrupt Reverand (Calvin Lockhart) who runs a Back-to-Africa campaign fund that gets conveniently robbed in public. A car chase leads to a loose bale of cotton filled with cash. Who will get it? Directed by actor Ossie Davis, the film pokes fun at the "Back-to-Africa" movement and street preachers who claim to help the community and run off with their money. This is one of films (along with "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasss Song" and "Shaft") noted as one of the founding fathers of Blaxploitation films. Years before "Hickey & Boggs," "Freebie and the Bean" and "48 Hrs.," Gravedigger and Coffin Ed prove you can mix guns with laughs easily.

p.s. Can someone please straighten out the rights to Donna Hathaway's music score so there can finally be a proper Blu-Ray release of "Cotton's" sequel "Come Back Charleston Blue"?

"Bucktown" (1975) plays like a modern day western. What happens when hired guns are brought in to clean up a corrupt town only to just be a new branch of corrupt officials.

Duke Johnson (Fred Williamson) arrives in Bucktown to bury his recently deceased brother. He finds out the real cause of his brother's death but also inherits his brother's bar. Duke fights the crooked sheriff (Art Lund, who was a corrupt cop in another Fred Williamson film "Black Caesar").

Two of Duke's local allies are Aretha (Pam Grier, who does not kick anyone's ass in this film) and former football star and town drunk Harley (Bernie Hamilton). Fun fact: Bernie Hamilton is famous for playing Captain Dobey in the television series "Starsky & Hutch." A role Williamson would play in the comedic film version of "S&H" with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Your pledge dollars at work.

Feeling a little over his head, Duke calls his old friend Roy (Thalmus Rasulala) who arrives in town with fellow muscle T.J. (Tony King), Josh (Gene Simms) and Hambone (Carl Weathers). what happens when your friends are turned foe because Roy and company decide to stay in town and run things themselves. One of Williamson's most underrated performances.

"Slaughter" (1972) and "Slaughter's Big Rip Off" (1973) is Jim Brown's version of "Shaft," right down to his own theme song (sung by Billy Preston and used in "Inglorious Basterds") and similar sounding sequel title (like "Shaft's Big Score"). In the first film, Brown plays Slaughter, a former Green Beret who goes after the mob who killed his parents. Brown does well as the strong, near silent type. There's a reason why he's basically the Wyatt Earp character in "Take a Hard Ride" (1975) opposite Fred Williamson's version of Doc Holliday.

The object of Slaughter's eye (and everywhere else) is played by Stella Stevens. She was hired by crime boss Mario Felice (Norman Alfe) to distract Slaughter. Or does her distract her? Rip Torn chews the scenery up as the racist henchman who wants to be boss. There's also some action moments that use a fish-eye lense, a new toy for director Jack Starrett ("Cleopatra Jones"). Also, no button is strong enough to keep Slaughter's shirt closed. From guns to skin to a music score from Luchi DeJesus, "Slaughter" is one of the films that would later inspired "Black Dynamite." You can have fun with "Slaughter" as well.

"Rip Off" starts with the assassination of Slaughter's pal Warren (blink and you'll miss George Gaynes aka Lassard from "Police Academy") as payback for what happened in the previous film. Gloria Hendry (the same year she was a Bond Girl in "Live and Let Die") plays Slaughter's main squeeze. Along with extracting revenge, Slaughter assists a cop (Brock Peters) on exposing fellow officers and politicians on the take. Veteran director Gordon Douglas has more of a television look to his work, minus the sex and violence. This time around the crime boss is played by...Ed McMahon (Yes, that Ed McMahon) and an assassin played by Don Stroud. McMahon and Stroud combined do not add up to Rip Torn. "Rip Off" is a decent enough 90 minutes of action, but is also the weakest film of this collection.

Vol. 1 featured previously recorded commentary tracks on five of the six films. Vol. 2 sadly only has one commentary track (Jack Hill on "Foxy Brown"). Now that these titles are 50 years old and older, documentaries about each of the films would have been nice.

However, there's part two of the documentary "Cost to be the Boss: The Blaxploitation Films of A.I.P." A fun and informative look at that era of filmmaking (Part one of this feature is, of course, in the first collection) featuring filmmakers and scholars. One of the talking heads in this feature was director Jonathan Kaplan ("Truck Turner"), who died on Aug. 1 at the age of 77. There are also interviews of Hall of Fame That Guy Sid Haig ("Foxy Brown" in this collection), stunt coordinator and first That Third Guy From the Left Bob Minor (handled the stunts on "Foxy Brown" and played neighborhood watchdog Oscar). There's also profiles on Fred Williamson, Austin Stoker ("Abby," "Sheba, Baby" and "Assault on Precint 13") and Roseanne Katon ("The Swinging Cheerleaders," "Ebony, Ivory & Jade," "The Muthers").

I wouldn't be surprised if there's a Volume 3 available for the holiday season. Of the Soul Cinema films released on DVD, these titles are potential for Volume 3... "Black Mama, White Mama," "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," "Cornbread, Earl and Me," "Five on the Black Hand Side" "Amazing Grace," "JD's Revenge," "Hammer," "The Monkey Hustle" and both "Blacula" films ("Blacula" and "Scream, Blacula, Scream" are already on Blu-Ray via Scream Factory).

Also, these titles were a part of the Soul Cinema series, but only on VHS..."Foxtrap" and "The Messenger," (both directed and starring Fred Williamson), "Norman, Is That You?," "Cooley High" (released on disc by Criterion), "Original Gangstas" (released on disc by Kino Lorber) and the "Shaft" trilogy (Warner Archives).

Like Vol. 1, Vol. 2 is a must have for Blaxploitation fans. It's more "Scream, Blacula, Scream" than "Godfather 2."

Matthew Socey is host of the Film Soceyology podcast for WFYI 90.1 FM in Indianapolis.

