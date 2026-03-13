You never really know what to expect from found-footage films. Some excel within the genre while others languish in that in-between landscape where good ideas and execution go to die. I’ve enjoyed a few, but rarely does one pull me in as well as a traditional horror/thriller film. “Bodycam” is one of those films.

“Bodycam” is a surprisingly effective low-budget film that leans heavily on the believability of its two leads, leaving most of its horrors lingering just out of sight. It’s a claustrophobic character study that shows that self-preservation can, at times, trump moral responsibility, no matter the cost.

When officers Jackson (Jaime Callica) and Bryce (Sean Rogerson) respond to a domestic disturbance call, they have no idea the terror that awaits them. Arriving on scene with their bodycams rolling, they encounter a group of “tweakers” standing motionless in the front yard, staring up to the heavens. Inside, they find two more people - a woman in a blood-soaked shirt and a man clutching a blanket. When the man ignores Officer Bryce’s orders to stop, Bryce is forced to act, fearing the blanket conceals a weapon.

When Bryce inspects the blanket’s contents, the revelation sets both officers down a path that will upend their lives forever. And when the woman kills herself in front of them, the decision Bryce makes unknowingly seals their fate and unleashes an evil they’ll spend the rest of the night trying to escape.

As the night unfolds, darkness continues to consume the duo as they race to conceal their crimes and survive the night. But it’s clear that neither can escape the fate their choices have decided for them.

Brandon Christensen’s latest Shudder Original is a tense, claustrophobic film that benefits from its bodycam POV and builds steadily throughout, but suffers a letdown when the big baddie is revealed. The reveal is unnecessary, as the film had already accomplished the best thing a low-budget film can: grabbing your imagination and squeezing the life out of it. It’s also a prime example that sometimes the scaries are more effective left unseen.

The POV does a great job of keeping the viewer as disoriented as the two officers. At times, it’s easy to forget you’re watching a film and not a reality show. Equally impressive are the effects, which create some genuinely disturbing moments that will send a shiver down your spine.

A standout sequence involving Jackson’s desperate escape in his patrol car delivers visuals that are nothing short of stunning, perfectly capturing the desperation consuming him. Also, having the action and crimes captured by the officer’s bodycams was a cool touch.

Where “Bodycam” stumbles is that the creature itself is lackluster, the dialogue gets stale at times and if you are prone to motion sickness, make sure to take your Dramamine ahead of time. But those are minor complaints for a film that works very well overall.

“Bodycam" is a worthy addition to the found-footage genre, anchored by two officers on opposite ends of a moral line and a tension that never lets you get comfortable.