“Bone Lake” (in theaters beginning Friday, Oct. 3) has been advertised as a horror film and it’s that to a certain extent, but I’d argue it’s more of a darkly comedic psychosexual thriller. I was reminded a bit of last year’s James McAvoy vehicle “Speak No Evil” only minus the children and amping up the relationship politics. Whatever “Bone Lake” is, it’s fun, funny, sick, twisted and twisty – it’s a bawdy, bloody blast!

Diego (Marco Pigossi) and Sage (Maddie Hasson) are a couple who’ve rented a secluded estate on our titular body of water. They’re currently in a transitional phase wherein Diego resigned from his community college teaching job to focus on his writing leaving Sage as the sole breadwinner. Another change is afoot: Diego intends to propose to Sage during their vacation using his grandmother’s ring.

Diego and Sage’s trip hits a snag when another couple – Will (Alex Roe) and Cin (Andra Nichita) – turn up at the mansion. Turns out the place has been double-booked. The foursome agree to share the palatial estate and initially get off on the right foot, but something’s amiss with the new tenants. Cin attempts to seduce Diego and then tells Sage he was coming on to her. Will uses an outdoor shower to entice Sage and later proposes to Cin after a brunch he prepared using Diego’s grandmother’s ring. Friendship fail!

“Bone Lake” as directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and scripted by Joshua Friedlander is awkward as all get out and your enjoyment of it will likely depend upon your tolerance of cinematic discomfort. (I was having a ball … my wife far less so.) The foursome of Pigossi, Hasson, Roe and Nichita play their roles and play off of one another quite well. The picture climaxes spectacularly with a brutal bang.

Morgan could definitely be a formidable, female genre voice moving forward. It’s not every day you see a movie open with a man getting graphically shot in his bare testicles with a crossbow arrow. It’s certainly a memorable (or memeable) calling card moment.

