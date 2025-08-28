“Sad world.” “Broken world!” —Lipa and Shmully

For the first 20 minutes of “Caught Stealing,” I wondered who pilfered the movie I’d seen in the advertising campaign.

Trailers and promotions depict a comedic, fun-and-games crime caper. Think “Raising Arizona” or “Snatch.” Austin Butler stars as a hapless mope who finds himself in the middle of a veritable smorgasbord of dastardly types chasing him for money, including goofy Russians, a cockney punk rocker and Orthodox Jew assassins. We know they’ll be some murders, sure, but all in service to a humorous free-for-all.

Lies. All lies!

Here’s the thing: “Stealing,” directed by Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”) from a screenplay by Charlie Huston based on his own book, is a terrific piece of filmmaking. It’s taut, lean and thrilling — but in a quite grim way with a pervasive sense of pessimism about the state of humanity.

It’s done in the best Hitchcockian mold framed by a classic premise: innocent man gets caught up in a nefarious plot, gets chased and knocked about by the bad guys, eventually deciding to stand up and take matters into his own hands.

I enjoyed the hell of it, once I stopped worrying about the movie I thought I was going to see and settled into the one in front of me.

Butler plays Henry “Hank” Thompson, a bartender who works at a sleazy dive called Paul’s Bar on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. A decade ago or so he was a top prospect in the MLB draft, until something bad happened and scrapped his baseball dreams. Now he drinks almost as much as he pours, every night’s a party, though he still wakes up every morning gasping from his past trauma.

He’s got a sweet girl, Yvonne (Zoë Kravitz), a medic who’d like to get serious. He’s also got a loony dude in the apartment next door, Russ (Matt Smith), who looks like he’s living the punk rock scene from 1978, complete with multi-color mohawk and studded leather. (The story takes place in 1998.) He abruptly foists his cat on Hank, saying he’s got to attend to a sick dad in London.

Unfortunately, some nasty Russians show up on Russ’ doorstep looking for something he has, and since he’s not around they put the lean on Hank. Nikita Kukushkin plays Pavel, a pint-sized ball of terror who always seems on the verge of snapping.

Short version, Hank winds up in the hospital minus one kidney because they beat him until it ruptured. This was the point at which I realized comedy wasn’t the target of this movie.

He gets help from an acerbic police detective, Roman (Regina King), who at first eyeballs Hank because she thinks he may be part of the scheme, which apparently involves millions of dollars in cash Russ was holding as part of a drug deal. Roman insists the Russians are bad, but much worse are the Jewish brothers, Lipa and Shmully (Liev Schreiber and Vincent D'Onofrio), complete with black Hasidic suits and hats, who will cut your eyes out as much as share soup with you.

Hank has already seen plenty of pain in his life and doesn’t ask for much. He’s obsessed with the San Francisco Giants, the team that he was hoping would draft him, and talks every day with his mom back in Cali about the ups and downs of his team. Losing a kidney comes with the directive he can’t drink alcohol anymore, which forces him to face up to the fact he was basically a functioning alcoholic. Maybe it’ll sober him up enough to realize what a good thing he’s got with Yvonne.

Butler plays Hank with a sort of sweet fatalism, his liquid blue eyes pleading for a break. He’s a screw-up, but not a bad heart, and we find ourselves rooting for him.

I won’t bother with the machinations of the plot, other than to say Hank finds himself bounced around from one bad situation to the next, always hoping he’s put his troubles behind him, but turning around to face the next encounter that’ll leave him beaten and bloody.

The Orthodox Jews don’t fully show up until the last act, and this is as close as the movie gets to truly trying to be funny. The brothers insist they interrupt their evildoing to take Shabbos meal, and since Hank is currently in their clutches he’s forced to attend, too. Carol Kane plays their mom, who rules the kitchen and turns a blind eye to her boys’ activities.

Even with the somewhat playful patter they share with Hank, though, we sense these are serious men who will not hesitate to inflict pain to get what they want. At one point Lipa calls a halt to the antics, telling Hank they’ve enjoyed joking around with him a little bit, but that time is now done.

I felt much the same about “Caught Stealing,” a movie that shows up like a baseball clown, but really it’s a deadeye and is looking to swing deep.

