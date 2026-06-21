“Chapter 51” is a movie within a movie within a mockumentary. It feels like something somewhere between experimental cinema and a music video. It boasts some really incredible imagery and camera work, but ultimately it’s just a self-involved portrait of Hollywood excess.

Releasing on on-demand June 23, it’s written and directed by Tyler Shields, who also appears as the host of a supposed documentary about the making of the movie, “Dissident” — also pretend. Purportedly this fake movie cost a half-billion dollars to make and is regarded as one of the top three most influential films of all time. But it is especially notable because the actress playing the lead role was murdered three times, and yet somehow the production just kept continuing with a replacement cast each time.

Talk about a high turnover gig. Did each new actress somehow think her prospects would be better than her predecessor’s?

What’s more, the killer filmed each murder and released the footage, all of which involved a horrendous, flailing death by strangulation. He — we’re pretty sure it’s a man — has come to be known as The Hollywood Killer, or just THK for short.

The purpose of the documentary, Shields explains, is to identify THK. There are a lot of suspects, because the shooting of “Dissident” was an absolute poopshow of runaway egos, drug use, violent clashes and intersecting love affairs. They then proceed to run through the evidence for each suspect in a quasi-detective true crime sort of journalistic exploration.

My biggest problem with this movie is that you don’t believe any of this for a second. Christopher Pace (Connor Paolo), the writer/director of the film-within-a-film, is a pint-sized monster who believes it’s his job to torment his actors in order to get the right performance out of them. At several points he threatens to kill them or set the production on fire rather than get something half-hearted. Needless to say, he’s a prime suspect to be THK.

Conveniently, Pace ordered the cameras to stay rolling all the time, even between takes, so the bulk of what we see is the on-set clashes when nobody was acting.

I only signed to review this movie because it features Colman Domingo (“Disclosure Day”), who I think is just fabulous, so I was pretty disappointed that he only has maybe five minutes of screen time. He plays Christopher Demy, the original director of “Dissident” who clashed with Pace and walked out on the project. He’s depicted as a very eccentric type who talks about his commitment to his art a lot.

Another potential THK is Melvin Asher (Monib Abhat), a Vin Disel-type movie star who saw “Dissident” as his ticket to respectability. He clashes with his various female co-leads, and at one point even admits to wanting to kill them. Dustin Scott (Dylan Sprayberry), a rising young actor, basically had his soul ripped out over the course of the tumultuous shoot, plus he was carrying on an illicit romance with his co-star, who was also sleeping with the producer, Tedd Mankiewicz.

Needless to say, all three come to have targets on their back.

“Dissident” is apparently a period crime drama of some sort, so everyone is made up in splashy 1940s outfits, hair and makeup. I’ll admit I had trouble telling the doomed actresses apart — there are four of them, in my defense — but three of them are played by Abigail Breslin, Allie Marie Evans and Charlotte Lawrence. Emily Alyn Lind turns up as Effy Mankiewicz, daughter of Tedd the producer. who (I think) is part of the cast but mostly acts as a witness and enabler to the disaster.

“Chapter 51” — I’ve no clue as to the significance of the title — is most notable for its look. It was supposedly shot on every type of film stock: 8mm, 16mm, 35mm, 65mm, so we get all kinds of aspect ratios and grain textures to the image. A lot of it was shot with very strong light against a very dark background, I’m guessing to obscure the lack of production design, so the feeling is very much like an actor’s studio kind of deal, with the thespians just performing in empty space.

I’d be lying if I said that isn’t an amazing-looking movie. Whatever you want to say about Shields and this kooky narrative, he’s a supreme visualist of the highest order. I just wish all that talent was applied to a story that draws us in and carries us along.

I’m reminded a bit of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” from a couple of years ago, though obviously made for a fraction of a fraction of the budget. Ultimately, it’s not much more than a very pretty fusillade aimed at the worst excesses of Hollywood. Given that self-indulgence is one of showbiz’ biggest foibles, this movie could’ve used a mirror.

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