Woof.

“Charlie the Wonderdog” is, well, a real dog of a movie. An animated flick made outside of the usual major cartoon studios, it’s got a sharp style, decent action scenes and solid voice acting, including Owen Wilson in the title role.

But boy oh boy, this one could have used another rewrite or two… or 15.

The material is very clearly pitched at young audiences — very young. Given the simplicity of the storytelling, the obvious “life lessons” stuff and fairly brazen lifting from other movies, I’d have a hard time believing any kid outside of single digit age would really enjoy it. Parents will have to just endure.

(My boys, 12 and 15, stuck through the whole thing but were fairly glum about it.)

Directed by Shea Wageman from a script he wrote with Steve Ball and Raul Inglis, it’s a fairly typical superhero origin story married to a boy-and-his-dog tale, with a bit of an alien invasion angle soldered on. It didn’t contain anything I didn’t see coming a long way off, including some attempts at humor centered around a supervillain cat that has all the originality of a Garfield comic strip.

The only thing about it I found really interesting is that it starts with Charlie as a very old dog — probably not long for this world, in fact. He’s spent his whole life as a faithful companion to Danny (voice of Dawson Littman), a spunky bespectacled kid who’s now in his early teens. Danny is emotionally tender about how frail Charlie has gotten, not even able to make it up the stairs into the house at night, preferring to hunker in his prototypical doghouse in the yard.

It brings a shading to the piece you don’t often see, and an acknowledgement for children that beloved pets won’t live forever. (As I was watching, I quietly wondered if my guys would bring up anything about our own dog, who’s getting on now.)

Charlie gets kidnapped by some space saucer aliens, along with next-door neighbor cat, Puddy (Ruairi MacDonald), who’s big and fat and snide like most cinematic felines. It seems the spoiled brat son of the green-people queen has been searching the cosmos for a pet, and rejects Charlie and Puddy along with all the other strange creatures they’ve gathered. But some of the queen’s superpowers rub off on them.

Both gain the ability to speak, though the movie is clear that they didn’t actually get smarter — they’re just now able to communicate with humans on their own wavelength. Charlie has the ability to fly, super-strength, super-hearing and -smell (even beyond already impressive dog limits) — basically the whole Superman package, minus invulnerability.

Puddy, for his part, somehow gets even fatter and can now move things around with his mind. At first he’s limited to just lording it over his dimwitted owner, Otis (Zac Bennett-McPhee), but soon discovers he can also make other cats smart and humans animal-like, thus providing the usual “end of the world” scenario.

Charlie dons a red cape and blue mask and starts doing derring-do sorts of things like saving buses, trains and plains full of humans. Danny urges him to keep a low profile, but Charlie’s a good-hearted mutt and can’t help obeying cries for help, which of course he can hear a very long way off indeed.

I guess on some level there’s some jealousy Danny harbors for Charlie, though he’s pickled to be able to talk to his dog, not to mention solving that whole impending death thing.

Some of the scenes find the mark, such as Charlie’s joy at being able to soar through the clouds (eventually shared with his kid, of course). Others, though, just fall flat or fail to pan out into anything other than the most obvious thing.

For instance, there’s a scene where a jet has lost control and is screaming toward the ground, certainly resulting in many human deaths. For some reason, on the way to save the day Charlie gets very hungry and takes a detour from intercepting the plane to fly down into the city and buy some tacos. It’s mildly funny, especially as the taco vendor is not especially speedy, and then he has to wolf them down while flying to get back to the plane, which proves challenging.

(Movies about flying superheroes never seem to account for the wind factor. Like, their eyeballs would get dried out in the first mile.)

But really, it makes Charlie look pretty bad that he’s more concerned with his stomach than a crashing jet. Maybe this was a theme early in the filmmaking process, about Charlie needing lots of food to fuel his powers, that got dumped. There’s also promotional photos of him eating hot dogs, something he never does in the movie.

There’s also a recurring bit with with ridiculously fake and self-serving U.S. President (Tabitha St. Germain), who uses the arrival of a superhero as an opportunity to make a bundle selling Charlie-branded dog food. I guess it’s supposed to be a poke at our current president — the sculpture-like blonde hair is a clue — but why make her a woman? If you’re going to zing stuff in the real world, just lean into it.

Wilson’s voice acting is emotive and pleasing; I just wish the film gave Charlie more interesting things to say. There’s also music by Bryan Adams that is fairly catchy.

Clearly, “Charlie the Wonderdog” is not a purebred level of canine movies. I’d be happy with a lovable mutt (like our family dog). But this is discount puppy mill stuff, ill-thought and ham-handedly executed.

