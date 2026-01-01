I swear I don’t set out to be a contrarian.

But for whatever reason, over the last few years my opinions on what constitutes the best movies of the year has zigged while the consensus has zagged. Not only I have chosen smaller, less appreciated films to honor, the ones lauded by the mainstream have failed to impress me.

“One Battle After Another,” which at this stage seems poised to lead the awards race, left me cold other than a few standout performances by the women of the cast. “Marty Supreme,” currently racking up praise and box office outsized from expectations, felt like more of an assault than storytelling.

High-profile works by big name thespians or filmmakers often left me emotionally detached — even bored.

Meanwhile, movies that perhaps got a little bit of appreciation, or none at all, comprised the cinema I loved most for 2025. Looking over my list of 10, only one of them could even be described as a modest box office hit.

I don’t attempt to defend my choices. I like what I like, and the chips fall where they may. Where I think praise is deserved, I offer it. When disdain is merited, I freely unleash it, no matter how much others admired.

So here is my Top 10 list for 2025. As always, I also provide a “best of the rest list,” films that I cherished and considered for the running. I don’t do a “worst of” list; the best thing you can do for a bad movie is forget it existed. Instead, I spotlight films I was on some level hoping for more from, but felt let down.

The List

Materialists — In my review I described it as “smart, ravishing, cuttingly insightful and profoundly poignant,” and nothing has changed my mind since. Celine Song’s sophomore effort establishes her as one of the most interesting filmmakers working today, as this story of three messed-up New Yorkers looking for love in all the wrong places has something very important to say about how we live our lives these days. Uplifting, and depressing. Highest 2 Lowest — I anguished about whether to list the latest from Spike Lee in the top spot. I’ve been very up and down on the Brooklyn filmmaker, but his fifth collaboration with Denzel Washington sits along his two other great films, “Malcolm X” and “Do the Right Thing.” A very loose adaptation of a classic crime story by Japanese master Akira Kurosawa, it feels both very immediate and grounded in timeless mythology. I’m still astonished how much this one has stayed under the radar. Sentimental Value — The dropoff is pretty steep after my two faves, but I still greatly respected this family drama from Joachim Trier as a celebrated filmmaker tries to mount both a career comeback and reconciliation with his two estranged daughters. Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas give some of the best performances of the year, and the American (Elle Fanning) ain’t too shabby, either. Jay Kelley — On the surface this seems like a piffle, a late-career star vehicle for George Clooney that plays off his status as the last of the old-school movie stars. Some laughs, some tears, and we’re done. But Noah Baumbach is going for something much deeper and more meaningful, and achieves it in this character study of an unworthy subject, as well as the small horde of people who surround him and make such a ridiculous life possible. Is This Thing On? — Only playing in one local theater to date, it’s possible most people haven’t even heard of this bittersweet dramedy starring Will Arnett as an unremarkable schlub going through a divorce who finds an unexpected outlet for his anguish in doing standup comedy. It’s the performance of Arnett’s career: funny, true, deeply human. Laura Dern is terrific opposite him and Bradley Cooper directs with a lot more subtlety than “Maestro.” Train Dreams — Probably the film that has grown the most in my admiration from the time I saw it until now. The story of a hermit (Joel Edgerton) who lives a life of wonderment and discovery despite not doing anything especially ‘important,’ it’s a contemplative film that isn’t afraid to sit with stillness. Probably not for everyone, but if you appreciated “Nomadland” then I expect you’ll fall in love with this one, too. Bob Trevino Likes It — Roger Ebert once wrote, “I wanted to hug this movie,” and it’s a feeling I’m come to know myself, if only occasionally. It’s just such a wonderfully simple and human story, well told with great empathy. Barbie Ferriera plays a lonely young woman who accidentally connects with a stranger on Facebook (John Leguizamo) she mistakes for her dad. They form a tender, chaste friendship that changes the course of their lives. A tidy little gem of a movie. Wake Up Dead Man — I was rather put off by the second entry in the “Knives Out” murder/mystery, and honestly groaned when I learned they were doing another. But “Wake Up” may just be the best of the lot so far, and features a terrific performance by Josh O’Connor as a young priest caught in little New England parish filled with all sorts of strange and interesting characters. Glenn Close should get an Oscar nomination for her performance as a scary woman capable of great passion. Finding out whodunit is almost beside the point. Swiped — Another film I doubt many people have even heard of, but in the vein of “Materialists” serves as both a great piece of storytelling and an interrogation of how people become blinkered in their love lives. It’s the tale of the woman (Lily James) who helped launch the world’s most popular dating app, and for that was rewarded with harassment and derision, showing that even the newest technological breakthroughs bring with them all the old ick of humanity. The Plague — This should hit theaters sometime in January, and is a movie that has really stayed with me. Set in a world of a water polo camp for preteens, it’s as accurate a portrayal of peer pressure and social conformity as anything I’ve seen. It also brought back some dark memories from my own childhood. Remember the name of Everett Blunck, who I expect will go on to great things as a child actor and beyond.

The Best of the Rest

(Listed alphabetically)

Black Bag — Steven Soderbergh’s take on the assassin movie sings.

Blue Moon — Ethan Hawke may just end up having one of the longest and most consistently excellent acting careers.

Eden — In a nearly unseen movie surrounded by powerhouse actors, Sydney Sweeney steals the show.

F1: The Movie — Brad Pitt shows he hasn’t lost any horsepower as a leading man.

Hamnet — Starts very slowly and borrows its themes from “Shakespeare in Love,” but the last act really sticks the landing.

A House of Dynamite — Kathryn Bigelow’s nuclear Armageddon thriller is an old-school terror.

Left-Handed Girl — A little Taiwanese girl steals your heart.

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain — Most of the best animation I saw this year did not come from these shores.

Love, Brooklyn — Another under-the-radar gem.

A Magnificent Life — It’s not often you seem animation used for biography, or so well.

The Perfect Neighbor — This documentary about a Florida shooting is haunting and sobering; I used to live in this area and often drove past where it happened.

The Secret Agent — Probably the best foreign language film I saw this year.

Sinners — Ryan Coogler’s stylish vampire/bootlegging/musical film came very close to making my top 10; I’ll go ahead and dub it #11.

Song Sung Blue — Cheesy, and it’s meant to be. A good barometer to identify the hard-hearted.

Sorry, Baby — Eva Victor’s debut as a writer/director/star is rough around the edges at times but audacious.

The Tenderness Tour — A documentary about a friend and colleague of mine, which I appreciated because it showed me a whole other side of his life that I’d known about but not really touched.

Disappointments

(Listed alphabetically)

Bugonia — After the success of “Poor Things,” this is Yorgos Lanthimos indulging his worse instincts. A movie in which I knew everything that was going to happen long before it did.

Die My Love — Jennifer Lawrence reaches mightily, but it’s an ill-considered mess.

Eddington — Ari Aster is a divisive filmmaker, and this time I wound up on the hate side of love/hate.

Ella McCay — Almost certainly James L. Brooks’ last film, and I weep that it is.

Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro’s movies are always great-looking, but here the humanity is hard to find.

The Life of Chuck — I’ve heard several friends describe this as their most emotional experience at the movies this year; curiously, I was left completely flat and unaffected.

Marty Supreme — The Safdie method of filmmaking seems to favor quantity over quality — more dialogue, more characters, longer running time, more, more! It feels like five screenplays tossed into a blender and churned into a fine mush.

One Battle After Another — I love the women performances here: Teyana Taylor, Chase Inifiniti, Regina Hall. Sean Penn’s role is underwritten so he substitutes behavior instead; I bet he spent months working on that walk. And Leonardo DiCaprio’s character is so inconsequential to the plot you could literally have written him out of the movie without too much trouble. Cartoon villains with the cartoon name of the “Christmas Adventurers Club.” A gaudy, showy spectacle.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere — A couple of stellar performance ruined by an unbalanced screenplay that should’ve just focused on the music and given the boot to romance.

The Smashing Machine — Maybe because this was so consciously ginned up as “Dwayne Johnson goes for an Oscar,” it just feels mechanical and false. When he’s ready to get fat for a role, then he’ll be ready.

Weapons — I was never scared for a minute, and the whole thing of people running with their hands out like an unstrung marionette is frankly just comedic. It was great to see Amy Madigan again — I can’t even remember the last thing she was in — and she gives a terrifying and memorable turn.

