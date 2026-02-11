There’s a particular type of documentary that I’ve seen more of in the last few years. Sharply introspective, usually focusing on a key figure or figures, these movies incorporate the filmmaking process into the story unfolding before us. The people at the center are quite aware they’re being chronicled, possibly are even the ones doing the filming, and one wonders if their actions reflect their authentic intentions or are performed for the camera.

They’re basically ‘curated documentaries’ or ‘annotated cinema.’ Perhaps as a play on Cinéma Vérité, let’s call it Meta-Verity.

I’ve seen iterations of this kind of documentary both illuminating and plodding — even amongst those nominated for Oscars. “Mr Nobody Against Putin,” recently reviewed here, is an example of one I found more self-involved than organic.

At my most cynical, I would quip: “This documentary is about the making of this documentary.”

“Come See Me in the Good Light,” another Academy Award nominee this year, is a shining example of how this kind of doc can be used for its highest, best purpose. It’s currently streaming on Apple TV and is well worth the watch.

It chronicles the end-of-life struggles of Andrea Gibson, a noted spoken-word poet whose work gained quite a following for its emphasis on self-exploration and validation, particularly of sexuality and nonbinary gender identity. I’d never heard of Gibson (who used they/them pronouns), but among a certain community they were “the rock star of poets,” someone people would travel far and wide to see in their performances, which are sort of an amalgamation of literature, stand-up comedy, TED Talk and concert.

I’d start with the end: Gibson died last year at age 49 after a long, brutal struggle with ovarian cancer. “Come See Me,” written and directed by Ryan White (“Good Night Oppy”), follows them around over the course of a year or so, focusing on their health journey and their relationship with wife Megan Falley, another poet.

The two live a seemingly idyllic life in Colorado (where Gibson served as the state’s poet laureate) on a small spread in the middle of wide open skies, surrounded by a passel of small dogs. They struggle to keep a functioning mailbox upright and exchange playful teases. Thin and sharp-featured, with big chunky glasses and a teen boy’s broccoli haircut, Gibson is constantly on the move — their smile, their speech, their overflowing heart.

Gibson’s cancer diagnosis came right in the middle of the Covid epidemic, and as the movie begins they had not performed for three years. I do not think I’m giving anything away to say the film’s gravity swirls around this fact, eventually reaching a critical mass where they set their heart on giving “one last show.”

Both in their relationship and within the context of the film’s storytelling, Falley is the subordinate figure, but still a compelling one. About 15 years younger than her partner, shy and empathetic, she’s created her own noted work of poetry based on her lifelong body issues and self-loathing.

Their relationship forms the foundation of the movie, as they work through Gibson’s cancer progression — blood work tests arrive every three weeks via email like a baleful knock at the door — and talk about how their love both suffers and swells from these events. In one bitterly funny moment, Gibson says the worst part about dying is that they wouldn’t be there to help Falley get through the loss.

Interestingly, much of their friendship is formed by Gibson’s former lovers, which seems not to bother either of them. An apex extrovert, Gibson was the sort of person who fed off others’ energy, giving plenty of their own in return.

I’ll admit I’ve not been much of a fan of spoken word or slam poetry. We hear plenty of Gibson’s in this movie, and their stuff is fantastic. Despite joking about having a limited vocabulary, they had an incredible gift for marrying emotions and words into gorgeous simulacrums of pulsing humanity. They talked about her deepest fears, highest joys, and finely attuned observations about the world and their place in it.

Ironically, prior to getting cancer Gibson had often faced the temptation of suicide. They say that they were initially diagnosed a life expectancy of two years, which at the time seemed so finite and crushing. Having lived past that with many rounds of chemotherapy and drug trials, Gibson says it now seems like a very long time.

How authentic is this documentary, or meta-verity? It’s impossible to really say. Like the observer effect in science, turning a camera on people for an intimate portrait inevitably leads them to places and behaviors they likely wouldn’t have gone in its absence.

But it’s still a deeply moving snapshot of a monumentally interesting person, captured with sensitivity, humor and warmth. I’d like to think Andrea Gibson would have eventually had a documentary made about them anyway, and it’s our collective loss.

