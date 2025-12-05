The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards with an exclusive broadcast across E! and USA Network linear channels and digital platforms. The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on E! and USA Network on Sunday, January 4, 2026 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The star-studded show will once again be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Notably, four new categories have been added to this year’s show: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.

“Sinners” leads the Critics Choice Awards film contenders with an impressive 17 nominations, nearly matching the record of 18 that “Barbie” achieved two years ago. “Sinners” collected a nod for Best Picture, while cast members Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Miles Caton are up for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Young Actor / Actress respectively. Ryan Coogler was recognized in the categories of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, and the film also received nods for Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, Best Stunt Design, Best Song, Best Score, and Best Sound. “One Battle After Another” followed closely behind “Sinners,” earning 14 nominations.

“Adolescence” leads this year’s television nominees with six nominations including a nod for Best Limited Series. The cast was recognized across multiple categories, with Stephen Graham nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Castmates Owen Cooper and Ashley Walters each received nods for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, while Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco are both up for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. “Nobody Wants This” was also one of the top-nominated TV contenders, earning five nominations.

“We are so excited to kick off awards season in the new year, gathering hundreds of TV, film and streaming stars in one glamorous room for the first major awards show of 2026,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “Our voters are the critics and entertainment reporters who help audiences find the best of the best every day, all year long. Their collective opinions are the most informed and reliable in the business. We are thrilled to share this incredible group of nominees with audiences around the world today, and can’t wait to celebrate this year’s outstanding performances and projects at the Critics Choice Awards on January 4th.”

The full list of film and television category nominations can be found below and linked HERE.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.