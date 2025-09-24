It’s always bracing when a well-known performer makes a dramatic jag from what they’re known for into new territory — especially if it initially seems weird. The classic example is Liam Neeson, largely known as a dramatic actor, jumping into pulpy action flicks with the “Taken” series. Or Meryl Streep diving into comedies and musicals. Or funnyman Jim Carrey tackling serious roles.

Similarly, Emma Thompson is just about the last actress you’d expect to see in a psychological action/thriller. The Oscar-winning Brit is known for high-toned fare like “Howard’s End” and “Saving Mr. Banks.” Costumed historical dramas are her wheelhouse, not grim spectacles like “Dead of Winter,” in which she plays a mournful widow facing off with a nefarious couple looking to do in a young girl.

Of course, Thompson nails it.

She plays Barb, a somewhat recently widowed woman living in northern Minnesota, I’m guessing in her middle-late 60s. We’re talking the far frozen hinterlands, where winters go on forever and there’s hardly anybody about aside from the most hardcore folks willing to endure impassable roads and long stints of loneliness. The denizens of “Fargo” are tenderfoot pretenders by comparison.

Barb is a native of these parts, a real no-frills, rough-and-tumble sort. She wears manly coveralls and a faded knit cap, apparently as her daily uniform. Here, it’s cold enough that you wear your inner gloves inside of your outer gloves.

Thompson cops a bit of a Minnesota accent — “Huh-lo” is her standard greeting — though she doesn’t overdo it into caricature. Barb has poor peepers and is constantly reaching for her reading spectacles to read her phone or whatnot. Her default attitude is neighborliness, though we sense there’s steel behind that sad smile.

Through flashbacks we see her as a young woman (Gaia Wise) being wooed by her husband, Karl (Cúán Hosty-Blaney), with a very Minnesota first date of ice fishing on a frozen lake. After he’s gone, she treasures her keepsakes: a Polaroid of that date, their old Ford F-100 truck and especially Karl’s ancient, battered green tackle box.

Directed by Brian Kirk (“21 Bridges”) from a script by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb, “Winter” recounts Barb’s encounter with an especially nefarious married couple played by Judy Greer and Marc Menchaca. They are referred to in the credits simply as Purple Lady and Camo Jacket, reflecting their outfits.

The dude is scary enough. When we first encounter Menchaca, he’s chopping wood right after a huge snowstorm. With his trapper hat, aviator sunglasses and hermit beard, all we can really see of him is a bit of nose and cheeks. The complete lack of emotion as he reacts to Barb, who’s lost and asking directions, seems the same as if he boot-heeled a beetle.

Greer’s Purple Lady, though, is an absolute fright.

We soon surmise they are keeping the teen girl, Leah (Laurel Marsden), for some kind of terrible purpose. Purple Lady bosses Camo Jacket around cruelly, and inside their ramshackle cabin they’ve accumulated all sorts of medical equipment in, with which she seems familiar. Eerily, she often sucks on something that looks like a lollipop, though we’ll eventually learn its true purpose.

Barb espies the guy recapturing the girl after an escape attempt, and decides to check it out on her own. There is no cell phone signal out this way, and her truck gets stuck in the snowy embankment of Lake Hilda, where she has come to fish like she used to with Karl. Plus, she’s just not the type of woman to leave someone in an awful lurch.

I won’t bother with all the plot twists, but suffice to say Barb attempts to rescue Leah herself, and things soon grow very shoot-y and stab-y.

Barb has no weapons or fight training, but a life spent outdoors and running Lundquist Bait & Tackle shop with Karl has armed her with a lot of practical skills. For instance, we’ll learn that fishing hooks and line can easily double for a sewing needle and thread.

The story plays out as a mix of survival game and contest of wits, with Barb’s old-school grit playing out against Purple Lady’s merciless single-mindedness. Speaking of actress swerves, Greer has made a career of playing sweet girlfriends and nice ladies, and really sinks her teeth into a chilling villain role.

This is not the sort of movie that delves deeply into character development. Real people rarely explain themselves, and you just have to learn what you can by what you pick up through observation. Despite this, we walk out feeling like we know Barb very well.

“Dead of Winter” is a terse, tense thriller that shows off Emma Thompson in an understated, effective performance. What can’t she do? At this point, she could sign up for a goofy sci-fi flick and I have no doubts she’d pull it off.

Share