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“Deep Water” (in theaters beginning Friday, May 1) isn’t a remake of Adrian Lyne’s Ben Affleck/Ana de Armas-fronted infidelity thriller from a few years back, but rather it’s Finnish action filmmaker Renny Harlin’s return to shark flicks 27 years after “Deep Blue Sea.”

Aaron Eckhart is Ben, the First Officer on a flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai. Ben has a sick son at home and a history of insubordination. Rich (Ben Kingsley) is the plane’s Captain, who spends his free time karaokeing and carousing.

Also aboard this flight are a blended family comprised of newlyweds Declan (Ryan Bown) and Jaya (Kelly Gale), his daughter Cora (Molly Belle Wright) and her son Finn (Elijah Tamati). There’s also a chain-smoking dickhead named Dan (Angus Sampson), hot-headed collegiate wrestler Hutch (Lakota Johnson), Chinese cyberathletes Sam (Li Wenhan) and Lilly (Rosie Zhao), nerdy tech bro Matt (Richard Crouchley) and a sassy grandma named Becky (Kate Fitzpatrick) who assures him he’s got no shot with the flight attendant (Priya Jain) at whom he’s been making eyes.

The plane goes down in the middle of the Pacific outside of Guam after an engine fire and there’s an army of Mako sharks looking to Mako meal out of the crash’s survivors.

“Deep Water” works better as a 1970s-style disaster movie as opposed to a creature feature. Its plane crash is pretty convincing and hella harrowing. Harlin recycles shark bits from “Deep Blue Sea,” i.e. cigarette smoking can prove hazardous to your health and if you’re piloting or dangling from a helicopter you’re as good as gone.

Eckhart is as likable as Ben as Sampson is despicable as Dan and they’re the picture’s two standouts. Ben heroically takes it upon himself to look out for Cora as chaos breaks loose. Dan blames Ben for the accident despite it actually being his fault and is more than happy to push another passenger in front of a shark in order to save his own skin. I know Sampson best as amiable paranormal investigator Tucker from the “Insidious” flicks and Dan couldn’t be any more different than him. Sampson makes an absolute meal out of playing this douchebag and he’s delightfully despicable doing so.

“Deep Water” is Harlin playing his greatest hits as an amalgamation of “Die Hard 2” and “Deep Blue Sea,” but it’s not as accomplished as either of ‘em. It feels like the sort of flick you’d expect Harlin to direct, Kiss’ Gene Simmons to produce and an army of six screenwriters to scribe in 2026. That is to say it’s not good (and has so-so special effects), but it sure is a bunch of dumb fun.

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