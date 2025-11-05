The line between comedy and tragedy is, as others wiser than myself have oft commented, murkier than you think. That which makes you laugh can also make you cry, and vice-versa until you’re not sure yourself if the flowing tears are sweet or schadenfreude.

As a rule, I don’t find human suffering or humiliation funny. But I’ll admit there are some movies that have toed the line of mirthful pathos, expertly plying the audience’s emotions in a way that results in the deliciously blackest of comedies.

“Die My Love” ain’t one of them.

It stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as a youngish married couple struggling after the birth of their son. (I apply the “ish” suffix to note that Lawrence and Pattinson, still regarded by many for their teen breakout roles, are now 35 and 39, respectively. Time flies.)

By struggling I mean that Grace (Lawrence) is suffering from serious postpartum depression — a much more common malady than generally recognized — and this translates as her making Jackson (Pattinson) suffer in turn. Some people internalize their anguish, but others project it out into the world.

That’s Grace; in this dynamic it’s hard to paint her and Jackson as anything other than abuser and abused.

Give credit to Lawrence for fiercely tackling a deeply unsympathetic character. It’s a deeply committed performance, a portrait of a woman who seems to waver between manic joy and deadeye-stare balefulness with alarming velocity. She’s absolutely electric onscreen, but part of you also wishes she would just go away.

“Die My Love” is directed by Lynne Ramsay (“We Need to Talk About Kevin”) from a screenplay she wrote with Alice Birch and Enda Walsh, adapted from the novel by Ariana Harwicz. It’s an exercise in discomfort and alienation.

The story slips backward and forward in time. We see Jackson and Grace taking over the house of his Uncle Frank, who committed suicide, somewhere in the unnamed countryside, possibly Montana. A few blinks and they are bringing home a baby boy, but then the scene will suddenly jump back to their wedding, or their courtship, which is almost feral in its energy.

Grace likes to get down on all fours and pace and stalk like a predatory animal, something Jackson will emulate as it always leads to lovemaking. But it’s also a stance she takes when she’s not feeling so lovey-dovey, and feels the pull to run away from others and wander the farmlands and backwoods, looking for any trouble she can get into.

Lakeith Stanfield plays a mysterious motorcycle rider who occasionally rides by their place — two hunters whose paths will inevitably cross.

Grace is ostensibly a writer but finds no time or energy to put anything to paper after the baby arrives. And yet, her days are filled with listless frustration, puttering around the house looking for mischief to create. She clearly loves her child, but also feels tied down by him.

Her resentment for Jackson, who leaves for some unspecified blue-collar job, grows daily. (He’s also an artist on the side.) When he brings home a dog without even telling her, it rockets her ire up several levels, especially as the damn thing can’t ever stop yapping.

Pattinson’s is a smaller, reactive role and he’s not given much to do other than play off of Grace’s increasingly unbalanced antics. He resists the obvious option of calling in the authorities or mental health experts, even when her behavior jumps the fence into outright violence. Jackson is a bit of a feckless doof, but he’s not a bad guy, and is wholly unequipped to deal with this tornado of a woman.

Sissy Spacek plays Jackson’s mother, Pam, a simple soul who tries to offer her help but doesn’t want to intrude. She’s also mourning the passing of her husband, Harry (Nick Nolte), even going so far as to cradle his old rifle like the twisted offspring of her own grief.

“Everybody goes a little loopy the first year,” Grace is told early on, and I would consider this a maternal truism. However, Grace’s way of expressing her depression is to churn it up inside her and spin it our as malevolence, aimed mostly at Jackson.

For an ostensible comedy, there’s not much laughter, even the wry smirking kind. One verbal match, which is pretty much the only time Jackson stands up to her, is amusing for its rapid patter of biting insults.

Visually it’s an interesting movie. Ramsay shoots in an extremely rare square aspect ratio that accentuates Grace’s claustrophobia. She photographs Lawrence in ways where she can seem hauntingly beautiful in one scene and positively scary in others. There’s quite a bit of nudity in the movie, and Lawrence even affects a convincing poochy mombod. (I believe she was pregnant in real life during production.)

I’m not sure if she’s as emotionally naked, though. Grace is hard to empathize with, despite her mental health challenges, possibly because her energy is so outer-directed. Even her episodes of self-harm feel calculated to get more attention and heap sorrow upon Jackson.

There’s a scene where Grace has been feeding the baby in the middle of the night, and wanders over to Jackson’s sketch board. She picks up his ink quill and begins flicking spots of darkness over the blank page, her passive-aggressive vandalism of his artistic sanctuary. Breast milk leaks from her body and pools with the ink, forming a signature form of graffiti.

Motherhood is a joy, but can also be an overwhelming burden. “Die My Love” wallows in the latter without much exploration of the former.

Leave a comment