The film career of Sidney Lumet went from 1957-2007 with 43 films. He received five Academy Award nominations. He had a home run in six different decades. Get ready...

“12 Angry Men” (1957) his film debut.

“Fail Safe” (1964) or you could put “The Pawnbroker” (1964) “The Hill” (1965) or even “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” (1962), which has my favorite Katherine Hepburn performance.

Pick one - — “Serpico” (1973), “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974), “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975) or “Network” (1976).

“The Verdict” (1982) but don’t sleep on “Prince of the City” (1981).

“Q&A” (1990) but don’t sleep on “Night Falls on Manhattan” (1996).

Finally... “Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead” (2007), his final film as a director. His second to last film “Find Me Guilty” (2006) features Vin Diesel’s greatest performance. “FMG” is not a home run, but a stand-up triple.

Like Robert Altman and John Huston, Lumet covered a myriad of genres and even his misfires are intriguing. The Imprint home video label out of Australia released a very good Volume One collection of Lumet’s work in 2023. “The Pawnbroker,” “The Group” (1966), “The Deadly Affair” (1967), “Child’s Play” (no, not THAT one but just as dark, 1972) and a special features-free copy of “Serpico.” Do not get rid of your Kino Lorber copy of “Serpico.”

Vol. 2 was released earlier this year and took a little time to get to my front steps, but was worth the wait. The films...

“The Wiz” (1978) — First off, Diana Ross was not miscast as Dorothy. This Dorothy is a school teacher in Harlem, not a young farm girl from Kansas. It’s just as hard to go on your own and you’re working a full-time job. Oz also turns out to look a lot like 1970s New York City, thanks to Lumet and screenwriter... yes, Joel Schumacher. The man who had previously written “Sparkle” and “Car Wash” before applying nipples to a Bat suit.

Like the other “Oz,” “The Wiz” became a television staple during the holidays. Solid performances across the board from Ross, Michael Jackson (Scarecrow), Nipsey Russell (Tinman), Ted Ross (reprising his Tony Award winning turn as the Cowardly Lion), Mabel King (reprising her sweat-shop running Evillene from Broadway) and Richard Pryor as The Wiz. If you want to look up the singing definition of “swinging for the fences,” there’s Lena Horne as Glinda the Good Witch of the South. Horne’s lone tune “Believe In Yourself” became her concert closer after this experience.

“The Wiz” received four Academy Award nominations and all well deserved. Cinematography, Art-Direction-Set Direction (a positive example of seeing every dollar on screen), Costume Design and Music and Music Adaptation Score (Quincy Jones, who has a cameo jamming at a gold piano). “You Can’t Win,” “Slide Some Oil to Me” and “I’m a Mean Ole Lion” are their own tunes and not the same song played three times with different lyrics. “Ease on Down the Road” and “A Brand New Day” (written by Luther Vandross) are also standouts. Thanksgiving or not, give Kansas a rest and make a cinematic trip to New York City. Beware of the subway scenes and bikers roaming the concords of Shea Stadium. Both just as disturbing as Oz’s flying monkeys.

“Daniel” (1983) — A 1970s film stuck in the 1980s. This drama about a family’s past and how its affecting the next generation could also be on a double feature with Lumet’s other excellent sins-of-the-father drama “Running On Empty” (1989).

Timothy Hutton plays a young man trying to escape the shadow of his parents (Mandy Patinkin and Lindsay Crouse, both excellent) who were executed in 1950s for giving nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union. An event based loosely on the Rosenberg executions. While Daniel’s self-destructive sister Susan (Amanda Plummer) tries to follow in her parent’s radical footsteps, Daniel wants to live life out of the spotlight with his pregnant wife (Ellen Barkin). Daniel slowly starts digging deeper into his parent’s past as the film’s narrative goes back and forth to when Paul and Rochelle Isaacson met and how their activism affected them thei children as kids and as adults.

The film is based on the novel “The Book of Daniel” by E.L. Doctorow (who also adapted the screenplay) and said this was his favorite film adaptation of his written work. Never underestimate the 1980s run of Timothy Hutton. After winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Ordinary People,” his decade included this film, “Taps,” “Iceman,” “The Falcon and the Snowman” (now HERE’s a double feature with “Daniel”), “Everybody’s All-American” and then he starts the 1990s with another Sidney Lumet gem, “Q&A.”

“Daniel” didn’t gain an audience in the Reagan 1980s. Not a sexy choice at the multiplexes and is still not a period piece in today’s times and the point of view of the American government. It’s worth checking out for Hutton’s performance and a loaded bench of supporting players (Ed Asner, Tovah Feldshuh, John Rubinstein and the already mentioned).

“A Stranger Among Us” (1992) — Remember “Witness”? The 1985 police thriller where Philadelphia cop Harrison Ford goes undercover in the Amish community to protect a boy who witnessed a murder in the big city? Replace the Pennsylvania Amish with the Hasidic communtiy of New York City and replace Harrison Ford with... Melanie Griffith. She goes undercover to catch whoever killed a Hasidic diamond cutter. She clashes with the community leaders who can’t believe one of their own would commit such a crime. Tradition versus her gut instinct. This film is a combination police drama, fish-out-of-water story and fish-out-of-water romance. The middle one works best.

“Critical Care” (1997) — For me, “The Hospital” (1971) is still the gold standard when it comes to operating (groan) some satire on the medicial industry. It was also the second dark comedy I ever experienced after “Harold and Maude” (Thanks, Dad). No film has come close, but “Critical Care” gives it a damn good try.

James Spader plays a doctor torn between two half sisters (Kyra Sedgwick and Margo Martindale) and their battle over what to do with their comatosed father. There’s also a great deal of inheritance at stake. It doesn’t help matters that Spader has an affair with Sedgwick’s character. Like “The Hospital,” this film tackles the debate over if a hospital is a place of healing or a business and how often business interferes. There’s also a secondary plotline of a patient (Jeffrey Wright) who tells his nurse (Helen Mirren) he just wants to die. Anne Bancroft, Wallace Shawn, Albert Brooks, Philip Bosco, Edward Herrmann and Colm Feore round out the cast. Not as dark nor as funny as “The Hospital,” but “Critical Care” still makes its point.

“Gloria” (1999) — It’s not even 20 years and there was a remake of John Cassavetes’ most accessible film. Sharon Stone plays the role originated by Gena Rowlands and Stone is in full “fuggedaboutit” mode. Gloria’s just out of prison in Florida and heading back to New York to get paid for doing the time and not saying a word. Her mobster boyfriend Kevin (Jeremy Northam) never visited and shows no signs of paying her. Meanwhile Kevin finds out his accountant (Bobby Cannavale) has a computer disk of the origination’s business transactions. The accountant gives this disk to his seven year-old son Nicky (Jean-Luke Figueroa, less irritating than the original Nicky). When Nicky’s family is murdered, it’s Gloria who rescues him and they both go on the lam.

The film is better when the duo are on the run than the family bond they build while hiding out. We spend way too much time with the bad guys. This script gives us more of Gloria’s background and tries to make her more than just a tough broad. The film’s trailer (complete with a Lilith Fair remake of The Police’s “Every Little Thing She’s Does Is Magic”) comes off more like “Baby Boom” than a gritty crime drama. A gritty crime drama that really didn’t need to be remade.

Two home runs, a double, a bloop single and a strikeout. Most of the time, the films of Sidney Lumet...(snaps fingers, points at Jonah Hill)...get on base. Vol. 2 of a Hall of Fame direcitng career is a must-have, flaws and all.

Oh and Imprint...how about for Vol. 3 “The Sea Gull” (1969), “Equus” (1977), “Prince of the City” (1981), “Family Business” (1989), “Q&A” (1990) and “Guilty as Sin” (1993).

Matthew Socey is host/producer of the Film Soceyology podcast for wfyi.org