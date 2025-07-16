I think there’s a reason stories often present complex, painful pieces of history from the perspective of a child or similar innocent. Ostensibly we think a kid couldn’t understand things like war, racism, political animosity and such. In fact, they have a way of grasping human failings much better than adults, because they haven’t yet learned to lie to themselves.

“Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight” is based on the memoir of the same name by Alexandra Fuller, who grew up in Rhodesia during the waning days of white colonialist rule. A civil war had been raging for a decade and a half, and in 1980 there was a tense detente that was to be decided by national election — on in which, for the first time, the Black majority could participate.

Alexandra, known as Bobo to everyone, was just 8 years old at the time. Her family lived on a poor cattle farm, high in breeding but low in financial position. Still, they were adept at lording it over the locals, many of whom regarded the land as their ancestors’.

Embeth Davidtz, a South African actress of some note (“Schindler’s List,” “Matilda”), wrote and directed this film adaptation, her first step behind the camera. She plays Bobo’s mother, Nicola, a proud and vain woman who has vowed never to give up their farm, no bad how things get.

It’s an evocative and beautifully shot film, at once dreamlike and harsh in its realism, and Davidtz clearly has a future as a filmmaker if she wants one. She also gives a powerful performance as Nicola, who represents more or less everything bad about white settlers in Africa.

But it’s Lexi Venter as Boba who is the true center of the movie, one of those child actor performances that takes your breath away in its naturalism and incredible nuance. I am astounded to learn it is her first and only film credit.

Blonde, barefoot, snaggletoothed and perpetually filthy, Bobo is smart and willful, often left to her own devices as her father (Rob Van Vuuren) is frequently gone for long stretches doing some soldiering, and her mom seems to always be either in bed or drinking brandy. Everywhere she goes, even while sleeping, mum cradles an Uzi machine gun like a misbegotten offspring.

Bobo rides around on her motorcycle with her rifle, sneaks trinkets from tribal burial sites and sometimes plays with the children of her family’s servants. She seems to take special delight in tormenting Sarah (Zikhona Bali), the chief maid, though in truth she feels very attached to the woman — in a way she does not with her spectacularly indifferent mother, who informs her family she prefers her horses and dogs to them.

Jacob (Fumani Shilubana), the stern but wise cook, warns Sarah that eyes are watching them from the hills, and she shouldn’t be seen as collaborating with these privileged whites. White families have been pulled from their houses and butchered. Everyone seems to be in wait-and-watch mode, with the potential for a wider outbreak of violence.

Bobo has an older sister, Vanessa (Anina Reed), who’s about 14 and very much concerned with teenage things — chiefly, being pretty and waiting for school to start up again so she can get the hell away from this hot, dreary place. They also had a younger sister who died in some sort of accident, and it seems much of the affection in the family departed with her.

Secretly, Boba wants to share the belief of the natives that the dead can be reincarnated, hoping her sister can be one of the “coming back babies.” She has been taught that every Black has the potential to be a “terrorist” — their word for anyone backing the rebellion leader Robert Mugabe — though finds that hard to square with her maternal rapport with Sarah.

The movie is very watchful and observational, and Davidtz tends to shoot things from a very low angle, like a child’s vantage point. There are many shots of hands and feet, as if emphasizing the characters’ attachment to the disputed land on which they dwell.

Bobo narrates, and there’s an almost hypnotic cadence to her words, underscored by the music by Chris Letcher and cinematography by Willie Nel.

This may seem an odd comparison, but the tone and feel of “Dogs” reminded me in a lot of ways of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Bobo is a wildling child who roams her little corner of the world, trying to bend it to her will while broader, darker forces intrude upon her idyllic setting.

Sometimes the girl will squint her eyes, her vision reduced to a hazy blur, and try to reimagine things the way she would like them to be.

One thing I admired about the film is it doesn’t blindly slot people into a simple good/bad framework, but observes them and lets them demonstrate their failings. Bobo’s mother is the most obviously hateful figure, but she has a stubborn streak that commands our grudging respect.

Bobo herself is highly imperfect — a little thief and bossy kid who is already emulating some of her mother’s worst traits. But we sense it’s not too late for her, and hope for her to find a place where her growth is not stunted.

“Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight” is ultimately a story of redemption, but one that’s hard-won and costly. People who think they can subjugate others and not have it poison their soul are living in delusion. A child can see, though.

