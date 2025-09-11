I should not be reviewing this movie.

By that, I mean this duty would have been better handled by a critic more familiar with the “Downton Abbey” mythology, which encompassed six TV seasons and two previous feature films. Unfortunately, no one else was available. Also unfortunately, I have never experienced a single bit of “DA” in its various forms before now — other than perhaps a YouTube clip or two of some tart remark by the late, great Dame Maggie Smith.

So this was an interesting experience for me, going into a well-established and beloved fictional family as a total newbie, and perhaps will be for you to read about this virgin experience.

I’m sure I missed quite a lot of the nuance and backstories. A helpful summary prelude at least introduces the major figures of the Crawley family and their vast herd of servants. There are lot of knowing looks exchanged between characters that passed well over my head.

And I had no small amount of trouble keeping everyone’s names straight, especially the “downstairs” workers who bustle to and fro to keep the Crawley’s well-fed and attended.

But I must say: “The Grand Finale” is a smashing and sentimental sendoff.

Even having just been introduced to these characters — which must run to three dozen or more — I sensed the deep love shared between them. Even if it is expressed in that very Edwardian British way, with restrained smiles and a circuitousness way of talking about tender subjects indirectly. Very late in the story one character hugs another, and everyone is positively shocked.

Directed by Simon Curtis (who also helmed the last movie) from a screenplay by “Downton” creator Julian Fellowes, “The Grand Finale” is a very forthright tip o’ the hat and curtsy to this extended family. The plot is really an interconnecting series of developments all gathered around the theme of endings and beginnings.

The main storyline is that Mary, the eldest daughter of Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), the Earl of Grantham, and his American wife, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), has just finalized her divorce from her long-absent and philandering husband. This results in a great scandal, as divorced noblewomen are considered social pariah.

The Crawleys find themselves summarily ushered out of the latest upper-crust London party because the crown prince is attending and Mary is not allowed in the royal presence. There is great concern that heiress Mary will not be able to take over as mistress of Downton Abbey, their grand country estate, if no one will be seen with her.

Her sister, Edith (Laura Carmichael), has married well to an even bigger lord, Herbert Pelham (Harry Hadden-Paton), and tries to use her influence to save Mary’s reputation.

Things are not helped by the arrival of a slick American businessman, Gus Sambrook (Alessandro Nivola), who soon puts the moves on Mary. He has been brought along by her uncle Harold (Paul Giamatti), Cora’s ne’er-do-well brother, who has apparently lost much of the family fortune entrusted to him in the wake of the great Wall Street crash of 1929.

As apparently covered during the television seasons, the Crawleys are land-rich but cash-poor, and often struggle to keep up the costs of maintaining Downton Abbey. Lord Crawley is faced with the prospect of having to sell their London house and get an apartment instead. He is positively bewildered by the notion of other families living above and below him.

“It’s a layer cake of strangers!” he exclaims.

Downstairs, Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), the gravely head butler of the estate, is preparing to retire, as is Beryl (Lesley Nicol), the head cook. The new butler, Parker (Michael Fox), finds it hard to wrest the proverbial keys from his predecessor, while the spunky new cook, Daisy (Sophie McShera), has an easier time of her transition.

There’s also a terrific subplot involving the planning of the annual county show (what we’d call a fair). Lady Merton (Penelope Wilton), a friend and relation by marriage to the Crawleys, wants to shake things up by inviting some non-nobles to help in the planning, to the great consternation of the old farts.

I’m reminded of the old joke about academic rivalries: the fights are so vicious because the stakes are so low.

Hollywood movie star Guy Dexter (Dominic West) returns for a visit, and brings along a famous visitor (Arty Froushan) whose presence may just help turn around the fortunes of Mary.

There are at least 10 other mini-stories nestled within this larger framework, which I won’t bother to describe, but are probably more familiar to loyalists of the show.

Strangely enough, despite this barrage of faces and their various connections and intrigues, I didn’t have trouble connecting emotionally with the Crawleys and their staff. Though their problems seem very distant to me, one can feel the crushing weight of social disapproval by the conventions of the time — even as everyone senses those times are rapidly changing.

I’ll say this: watching the very last “episode” of Downton Abbey instills in me a voracious desire to start from the beginning. That truly is the best sort of ending.

