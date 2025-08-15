Tabatha Zimiga does not resemble your average Hollywood leading lady. Nor does her daughter, Porshia, seem like a typical ingenue.

They’re tough women from South Dakota, faces sun-lined and heads half-shaved into vaguely Amazon or maybe American Indian warrior crops. Tabatha is elaborately tattooed and pierced, and has a hard gaze that would make even the toughest cowpoke take a step back.

Yet here they are the stars of a feature film, essentially playing versions of themselves. Writer/director Kate Beecroft stumbled across the Zimigas after getting lost in the Badlands, became entranced by their fiercely independent spirit and astonishing way with horses. She would up staying with the clan for three years and turning them into a movie, “East of Wall.”

It’s a vibrant film where not a lot happens, the characters don’t speak a whole lot but somehow they have a lot to say. It’s a whip-sharp portrait of an America most people think is dying or dead, where people who may not have a whole lot to their name are in some ways the richest of souls.

The Tabatha of the story is a widowed rancher whose husband, John Quint, killed himself a while back. She’s desperately trying to keep the 3,000 acres he left her afloat. In addition to Porshia and a young son, there are about a half-dozen other teenagers living on their ramshackle place — dropped off by parents who couldn’t afford to keep them, or just wandered onto her parcel like feral animals.

She taught them to ride and train horses. They take in lost or abandoned animals, not unlike the children themselves, nurture them and train them up, and sell them to keep the bills paid. Tabatha’s way with horses is both admired and resented by the nearly all-male trainers — some even whisper she’s got a witch’s way with the creatures.

Porshia, who itinerantly narrates the piece, has a scratchy relationship with her mom. They’re too much like her to get along — wild-tempered, stubborn, prone to fits of sullenness. The girl has won just about every riding award at every rodeo within driving distance, but she’s just as unsatisfied as Tabatha. The death of John has become a fence between them.

Pretty much all the rest of the cast is made up of Tabatha’s real-life ersatz family. They use their own names and act for the first time. Their lack of thespian skills somehow translates into an unstudied sort of grace.

They’re just there, apologetically themselves.

A couple of ace character actors help provide bookends to the ensemble. Jennifer Ehle is Tracey, Tabatha’s mom who seems to do little else but smoke, drink her own moonshine and cook meals for this motley crew. Tracey and Tabatha’s lives have followed an eerily similar path, and Tracey is full of piss and wisdom. She knows she wasn’t always the greatest mom, was even what you’d call abusive, but has moved past and is trying to make amends by just sticking around.

Scoot McNairy plays Roy Waters, a well-to-do rancher from down Texas way. He spots the quality of Tabatha’s horses at an auction, buys one of them at an intentionally inflated price. Tabatha’s teens are gobsmacked by Roy’s massive air-conditioned horse trailer. He’s impressed with Porshia’s riding skills and buys her a fancy new pair of boots. Unused to kindness, they don’t quite know what to make of Roy.

He eventually returns with an idea: to partner up with Tabatha and maybe eventually sell her plot to him. He assures her she and the kids can stay as long as they want. They try to make a go of it, and Roy’s a good guy. But there’s just something about pulling up stakes from her own land that strikes at the heart of what Tabatha is all about.

This is not a narrative-heavy movie. Much of the film’s power comes from quiet scenes of unspoken emotions, or from mini-happenings that would just be in the background of a bigger story. In one of the best scenes, Tracey is joined by some of her fellow elder gal pals to celebrate her birthday, and the women sit around the fire sharing their own stories of heartbreak, death, regret. Their leathery faces and croaking voices reflect an innate sort of toughness.

“East of Wall” is a little movie that’s stark, sad and unerringly true.

Share