Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Eats, Flicks & Peeves
0:00
-21:20

Eats, Flicks & Peeves

In the first episode of a (hopefully) ongoing new podcast, old chums explore restaurants, talk about movies and what annoys them. An inaugural outing took them to Cheeky Bastards for The Full English.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Jul 02, 2026

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Share

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Lloyd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture