Eats, Flicks & Peeves

Film YapEats, Flicks & Peeves11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:20-21:20Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Eats, Flicks & PeevesIn the first episode of a (hopefully) ongoing new podcast, old chums explore restaurants, talk about movies and what annoys them. An inaugural outing took them to Cheeky Bastards for The Full English.Christopher LloydJul 02, 20261ShareTranscriptChoose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!ShareFilm Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesYap Rewind: It's Historical, BabyJun 29 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 26Jun 26 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: Toy Story 5 ReviewJun 26 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 19Jun 19 • Christopher LloydThe Rough Cut Retrospective: 2026 Midyear RecapJun 19 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Assessing Steven SpielbergJun 15 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 12Jun 12 • Christopher Lloyd