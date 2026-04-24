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Echo Base Intel: Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Breakdown
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Echo Base Intel: Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Breakdown

Stranger Things rewinds to 1985 with animated chaos, creepy creatures, and classic Hawkins charm.
Caine Gardner's avatar
Lucas Gardner's avatar
Caine Gardner and Lucas Gardner
Apr 24, 2026

This week on Echo Base Intel, we head back to Hawkins to review Stranger Things: Tales from ’85. Does the animated series capture what made the original so special or get buried beneath the nostalgia? We break down the story, animation, characters and whether this return trip to the Upside Down is worth taking.

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