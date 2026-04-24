This week on Echo Base Intel, we head back to Hawkins to review Stranger Things: Tales from ’85. Does the animated series capture what made the original so special or get buried beneath the nostalgia? We break down the story, animation, characters and whether this return trip to the Upside Down is worth taking.
Echo Base Intel: Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 Breakdown
Stranger Things rewinds to 1985 with animated chaos, creepy creatures, and classic Hawkins charm.
Apr 24, 2026
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
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