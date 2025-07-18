Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Writer/producer/director Ari Aster is nothing if not a provocateur. In tackling subjects as varied as Satanism (“Hereditary”), cults involving ritualistic suicide (“Midsommar”) and crippling depression (“Beau is Afraid”) Aster always seem to use his medium as a therapeutic tool. His latest, the Black Lives Matter and COVID-centric neo-Western “Eddington” (now in theaters), is no exception.

It’s May 2020 in the rural community of Eddington, N.M. Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix) is the town’s Sheriff and Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) is serving as Mayor. Both men seem to have Eddington’s best interest at heart, but have very different ideas about achieving their goals.

Ted is stringent about following masking and social distancing guidelines. Joe doesn’t much care for wearing a mask because as an asthmatic it stifles his breathing and he’s sympathetic to others who are similarly ailing.

Ted’s wife abandoned he and his son Eric (Matt Gomez Hidaka). Joe’s wife Louise (Emma Stone), who is his late boss’ daughter and has a romantic history with Ted, is still in their home physically but seems as though she’d rather be anyplace else … especially if it in any way involves cult leader Vernon Jefferson Peak (Austin Butler). Joe mostly wants to put a baby in Louise’s belly and rid their home of his mother-in-law Dawn (Diedre O’Connell).

Whether it’s Ted’s history with Louise or the two men’s differing opinions, Joe decides to run for Mayor. Joe seeks campaign assistance from his deputies Michael (Michael Ward) and Guy (Luke Grimes) and insists he isn’t racist because Michael’s black, but he still manages to run afoul youthful BLM protestors Eric, Brian (Cameron Mann) and Sarah (Amèlie Hoeferle).

Aster has a lot on his mind with “Eddington” and it’s kind of all over the place, but it’s undeniably well-acted and well-made (this thing is beautifully shot by esteemed cinematographer Darius Khondji). The picture has been advertised as a two-hander between Phoenix and Pascal, but it’s really the former’s show.

Aster is critical of liberals and conservatives alike and most of his characters aren’t especially likable or redeemable. He appears to be angry and his art will likely anger a lot of audience members. Some will think it’s genius. Some will think it’s shit. Many will think it’s irresponsible. I often found it to be deeply and darkly funny.

“Eddington” serves as a denouement of sorts to the past five years and it’s likely to be as divisive as our country currently is.

Share