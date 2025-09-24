Early on in “Eleanor the Great,” there’s a brief scene where the titular character is puttering around the Jewish Community Center. She’s just moved back to New York City after decades living in Florida, doesn’t know anybody here, and is looking for new activities and connections.

She passes by a room where another woman is belting out a torch song for some similar aged cohorts. The lady isn’t a professional but she’s really pouring her soul into the tune, and the glowing faces of the other women show how much they appreciate the effort.

As the song wraps up, the audiences bursts into enthusiastic applause. Eleanor, played by the great June Squibb, harrumphs and moves on.

I like this scene because it demonstrates that Eleanor is not your typical little old lady, and “Eleanor the Great” is not your usual by-the-numbers dramedy for the silver-haired set. In a typical movie, she would have joined in the applause and soon ingratiated herself into that sweet circle. Instead, she instantly recognizes this is not her tribe.

As played by Squibb (“Nebraska”), 94-year-old Eleanor is brassy and and a little bitter, the sort of gal who’ll give the middle finger to someone trying to shush her in synagogue.

This doesn’t mean she doesn’t have heart. Eleanor’s move from Florida was instigated by the death of her best friend, Bessie Stern (Rita Zohar), following many years of living together. After they each became widows, the other became their person. With Bessie gone, Eleanor is unmoored and grieving, though she covers it up with a steady stream of invective.

She’s moving in with her daughter, Lisa (Jessica Hecht), who’s fairly recently divorced and struggling now that her son, Max (Will Price), is heading back to college. Eleanor and Lisa don’t get along, and the shift in roles to the mother becoming the dependent one isn’t lying easily across Eleanor’s shoulders.

Something unexpected happens later at the JCC. Eleanor is invited into a group by another woman her age, and is surprised to find out it’s a support meeting for Holocaust survivors. She starts to excuse herself, but is pressed to share her experiences. So she begins to pour out an emotional tale of jumping off a train with her brother and being chased through the forest by Nazis. Everyone is deeply moved.

This story is true… but it’s not Eleanor’s. It’s from Bessie’s past, and perhaps in sharing it Eleanor was trying to summon her memory, while also seeking connection with potential new friends.

As it happens, a journalism student, Nina (Erin Kellyman), is attending that day and wants to use Eleanor as the focus for her story project. At first she demurs, ashamed of her fib, but then she begins to hang out with the 19-year-old and finds a kindred spirit. Soon enough they’re fast friends, and Eleanor feels like she’s met her new “person,” even though they’re three-quarters of a century apart.

You can probably guess where this goes. Eleanor’s testimonial is a huge hit at Nina’s class. So she’s forced to extend and expand the lie. Soon enough Nina’s father, Roger (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the host of a popular TV news magazine called “The Fabric of New York,” has taken an interest.

Nina and her dad have been largely estranged since the passing of her mother. Roger has thrown himself into his work, often away from home and barely acknowledging Nina when he is. For her part, the college sophomore blossoms in Eleanor’s company, finally feeling like she’s not an orphan.

The screenplay by Tory Kamen (her first) is a mix of sentiment and saucy humor, leavened by a sense of tragedy and loss. It’s about the grieving process, and how that takes very different forms for different people. While Eleanor’s lie might seem horrifying, we understand why it passes her lips — not with the intent to deceive, but to process Bessie’s loss.

This film marks Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut, and it’s a solid one. Like a lot of actors who transition behind the camera, her movie tends to focus largely on the performances and spotlighting certain moments. Occasionally the storytelling gets a bit of a short shrift.

For example, I wanted the film to better flesh out Eleanor’s relationship with Lisa. Eleanor treats her daughter rather shabbily for most of the movie, dropping barbs about why she’s not dating — typical old-lady lack of filter. But she also shuts Lisa out of everything going on with her, even declining to invite Lisa to her bat mitzvah, something pursued at Nina’s urging.

Things warm up in the end, but it felt like some connecting scenes were missing. This is one of those very rare movies I wished was longer.

(In an aside, I’ll also praise this flick for including a shot I’ve never seen before in a film: someone plugging their phone in. Seriously, all movie phones seem to have infinite battery life and nobody every worries about having a charger handy.)

Of course, none of this works for a minute without the presence of June Squibb. She’s got a terrific naturalistic style of acting. We never feel her reaching for a moment or trying to put a little English on a particular line of dialogue.

Her Eleanor seemed very much like some of the old women I’ve known in my own life — and that’s high praise.

