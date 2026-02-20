Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I wasn’t much of an Elvis Presley fan as a kid growing up, but definitely became one when taking Glenn Gass’ History of Rock and Roll class at Indiana University. Humorously enough, the much-maligned Kurt Russell/Kevin Costner Elvis-centric team-up “3000 Miles to Graceland” came out around the same time and got me even more into the King.

I was also a pretty big backer of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” from a few years back, which made me curious when I starting seeing trailers for Luhrmann’s rock doc/concert film “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert” (now playing in select IMAX engagements including Indianapolis-area locations IMAX Theatre in the Indiana State Museum and AMC Indianapolis 17 prior to opening wider Friday, Feb. 27).

Luhrmann’s film looks and sounds great and I’d recommend seeing it as BIG and loud as possible, but the bigger takeaway from the proceedings was just how damned funny the King was, which I didn’t realize. (I was also highly amused by the footage of Elvis constantly kissing random women in the audience (sometimes open-mouthed with tongue and everything) only to turn up for an interview with a herpe on his lip.)

Luhrmann doesn’t hold the King accountable for his misdeeds - he did a lot more of that in “Elvis” (Sofia Coppola went deeper still with “Priscilla”) - but we do catch glimpses of Col. Tom Parker and Priscilla Presley. Elvis’ substance abuse isn’t really addressed (at one point he says he doesn’t drink or smoke, but we see an early picture of him holding a cigarette), but he definitely seems pilled-out at times.

The driving force behind “EPiC” is the music and the performances themselves and you get all of that in spades. I also got a big kick out of seeing badass Wrecking Crew guitarist James Burton lead Elvis’ band.

I feel like I got to know Elvis better watching “EPiC,” but it’s the Elvis Luhrmann wants me to know.

Share