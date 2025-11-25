I’m not going to do the obvious bad-critic shtick: “‘Eternity'?’ Watching it sure felt like one!”

Because this is not a terrible movie. It’s really not. And at 114 minutes, it’s not even overlong.

It’s a decidedly old-school sort of flick, a romantic comedy with some notes of sadness that feels like something that could’ve been made in the 1990s or even the ‘50s. It’s about a woman who dies and goes to the afterlife, where she finds she must choose between spending eternity with one of her two husbands — the idealized war hero who died young, or the dyspeptic but adoring guy she spent 60 years with.

It stars Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner, an extremely talented and appealing trio for this love triangle. They really give it the old college try, speaking in old-timey accents like people who grew up in the 1930s-40s. Teller in particular gives his character, Larry, a really amusing weisenheimer spin.

I just found the whole affair curiously lacking in emotional punch or even good, deep belly laughs. It’s the sort of thing that’s mildly amusing, mildly touching, and just mildly mild. It fails at nothing but doesn’t do anything particularly well.

The script by Patrick Cunnane had appeared on The Black List, a fabled annual compendium of terrific but unproduced screenplays. Many of them have gone on to become iconic films and even a number of Best Picture Oscar winners (“The King’s Speech,” “Argo” and “Slumdog Millionaire” among them).

And I’ll grant this one has got an indecently good premise. Joan (Olsen) dies a few days after Larry, who finds himself in the Junction, a train station-like waypoint in the afterlife. Here people linger for up to a week, and then must choose one eternity in which to spend… well, eternity.

No backsies-takesies — once you pick an eternity reality, you’re stuck with it. Try to break the rules, and the dead police will hunt you down and toss you into the void.

New arrivals are each assigned an AC (afterlife coordinator) to help them make their choice, and hurry them along before the next batch of newly dead. People appear as the age they were happiest in life, so Larry is surprised to find himself transformed from his 80s to 30s.

His AC is Anna (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), who enjoyed the work once but has clearly fallen into an impatient rut. She’s intrigued by his story of lifelong devotion to Joan, and his wish that he spend eternity with her. They agree for him to prepare a place for them in one of the eternities, and Anna will direct Joan there when she arrives — probably not too long, as she was dying of cancer when Larry choked to death on a pretzel.

She winds up arriving just a few days after Larry, but then the big record-scratch moment happens: her first husband, Luke (Turner), also shows up to greet her, having waited 67 years for her to die just so they could be reunited. Larry had actually gotten to know him a bit as the Junction’s bartender, not realizing the connection. It seems you can linger in the station as long as you like if you agree to take a job.

All of this is in keeping with the storytelling gimmick I refer to as The Factory Behind, in which common human experiences like dreaming or dying are ruled by complex systems and bureaucracies. See “Inside Out,” “Monsters, Inc.” and any number of afterlife movies such as “Heaven Can Wait” or Albert Brooks’ criminally underappreciated “Defending Your Life.”

Luke’s enduring romantic quest has made him slightly famous inside the Junction. His own AC, Ryan (John Early), joins into the fray, catfighting with Anna to each support their client in advocating for Joan to choose him. (The two have their own longstanding beef.)

Of course, Joan is complete flummoxed by this impossible choice. Olsen undoubtedly has the most challenging role, making the audience believe she’s a good and decent person who truly loved two different guys for very divergent reasons.

The powers that be agree to let Joan go on dates with each fellow to test out possible eternities with them — the mountains with Luke, the beach with Larry. It seems there are a nearly infinite number of variations to choose from, like Paris circa 1955 except everyone speaks pleasantly accented English, Capitalist World, Clown World, worlds with no men in them (a hot item), and some now-delisted options that are considered racist or otherwise too un-PC.

(Which was mostly funny because nobody really uses “PC” aka politically correct anymore.)

I should note there’s no mention of a God or Hell, and even the ACs are rather fuzzy on who’s ultimately running the whole show.

There’s a running gag about Larry being a very regular guy while Luke is supposed to be this ultra-beautific dude that all the women (and some fellows) swoon for. That would make for a funny and interesting dynamic, if it were actually true. Teller’s a fine-looking man, of course, and Turner’s face looks like a bunch of wrong angles to my eyes.

Things go in a pretty predictable direction, with Luke and Larry trying to undermine each other while Joan tries to keep each at something of a distance to help ease her decision. That means no sex, which Luke is OK with having not got any (at least from her) in two-thirds of a century, while Larry is eager to try out some formerly aged body parts now restored to their full glory.

David Freyne, who directed and gave Cunnane’s script his own rewrite, is going for something funny and touching, and manages that with modest success. I enjoyed the time spent with this trio and their dizzy love troubles, even if it sometimes devolves into TV sitcom antics.

It’s not quite enough for me to recommend, but I doubt anyone will walk out and try to duck into another movie instead. Gotta stick with your choices.

