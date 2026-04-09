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I actually watched a “Faces of Death” video cassette with some buddies early in college. I’m pretty sure beers and weed were involved, but I still distinctly remember segments of it 25-plus years later - a dude getting drawn and quartered, a failed illusion impaling a magician’s face, an Asian couple butchering and eating a puppy. We weren’t sure if this shit was real or fake (leaning more towards the latter than the former), but I wished I could unsee and unremember it.

Having previously digested this garbage I was curious to see what co-writer/director Daniel Goldhaber (“How to Blow Up a Pipeline”) would do rebooting/reimagining “Faces of Death” (in theaters beginning Friday, April 10). I’d say he and co-writer/executive producer Isa Mazzei understood the assignment and delivered a disturbing, scary and tense meditation on how we produce and consume content.

Barbie Ferreira stars as Margot, a content moderator for the YouTube-by-way-of -TikTok social media site Kino (no, there’s nary a Lorber). She got the job as a favor from her friend Josh (Jermaine Fowler) after achieving viral video infamy. Margot figures policing this material may give her trauma purpose.

Margot’s roommate Ryan (Aaron Holliday) refers to her gig as a, “traumatic hell job,” while he himself takes in garish and gory content for free.

Margot takes pause when she stumbles across a series of videos depicting deaths - an electrocution, a beheading, a bludgeoning and the dismemberment of a monkey. These clips all feature mannequins and monotonous narration. Margot flags the videos fearing they may be valid. Josh tells her to chill and give the people what they want. Besides, she signed a nondisclosure agreement and can’t report these murders to the proper authorities without legal ramifications.

These clips are the work of cell phone salesman Arthur Spevak (Dacre Montgomery, best known as Billy from “Stranger Things”). Some people are starfuckers. Arthur is a starkiller. He’s taken it upon himself to kidnap and/or kill those who’ve achieved some modicum of fame - whether that be a documentarian, college-aged influencer Samantha (Josie Totah) or a TV newsman (Kurt Yue) and his son Drew (Ash Maeda).

When Arthur discovers that Margot has been investigating his videos he takes it upon himself to pay her a visit. The fact that she’s achieved some form of notoriety fits his modus operandi and makes it all the sweeter.

“Faces of Death” is a disturbing condemnation/observation of our troubling times and many folks’ indifference to the atrocities taking place powered by two very strong central performances from Ferriera (super-likable) and Montgomery (super-hissable and scary). I won’t soon shake its visuals and wish I hadn’t sat in the front row during my screening. (I was half-afraid someone was gonna make me the reluctant star of one of their videos … what a wuss!) I’m really glad I saw it once. I don’t need to see it again. I’d watch a sequel, but from the back row.

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