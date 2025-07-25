In three cinematic at-bats — not including a virtually unseen Roger Corman crapfest made only to preserve movie rights — Hollywood has never really gotten the Fantastic Four right.

This despite being the ‘first family of superheroes,’ the original super-group who launched the comic book craze, which has now become a monolith of movie-making (which, admittedly, some have tired of). A 2005 versions wasn’t bad, but its sequel took a serious nosedive in quality. A 2015 reboot was a complete flameout despite featuring a bunch of promising young actors.

So now here is the reboot — or re-re-reboot, if you prefer — officially under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s got a stylish retro look, an older and more seasoned cast, and a confident vibe as if proclaiming itself the start of something incredible, rather than the also-ran following in the wake of three dozen super-flicks.

Speaking of incredible things, the movie this most resembles is “The Incredibles,” the Disney/Pixar animated version of the Fantastic Four, even if no one admitted it at the time.

The setting is very explicitly the early 1960s, mirroring the actual FF debut in the comics, with technology that’s way ahead of its time but still old-timey, like Herbie, a robot with magnetic tape reels for eyes, and fancy computers still using cathode ray tube screens. And, of course, there’s the focus on familial bonds in the face of all sorts of world-threatening baddies.

Essentially, “The Incredibles” ripped off the Fantastic Four, so this movie rips them right back.

It’s not the cosmic success many were hoping for, including those of us who grew up devouring FF comics. For a superhero movie, it’s surprisingly light on punch-laden action set pieces. But I appreciated the focus on relationships and character-building.

It’s directed by Matt Shakman, a television/streaming guy who did “WandaVision” for the MCU, and written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan.

I will give the movie this: they finally got the look of The Thing, aka Ben Grimm, just right. Ol’ Blue Eyes has long been my favorite superhero, and I’ve cringed at previous iterations’ visual depiction, with the low point being a vertically challenged Mike Chiklis in a suit that made him look like an orange ape with an epic case of eczema.

When I heard the MCU was gearing up their own version a few years ago, I repeated this mantra over and over in hopes of being granted my greatest wish for Thing: brow ridge. For some reason all the other movies missed this vital aspect of the hero’s look, which both gives him an intimidating martial aspect but also allows for his famous blue peepers to hide in shyness.

Well, they nailed it. I don’t know if the CGI creature wrapping around actor Michael Bailey Smith believably stands next to his counterparts in the same space. It’s kind of a “three people and a special effect” deal.

But it’s The Thing alright, in all his glory. Thanks, guys.

You may already know the rest of the team lineup: frontman Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), a brilliant scientist who can stretch his body in every which direction; his wife, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) née the Invisible Woman, with the ability to disappear and project force fields; and her kid brother, Johnny Storm (Jay Underwood), who can burst into flames as the Human Torch, fly about and make things hot, hot, hot.

They got their powers during a space exploration accident, which is now four years in the past as the story opens. They’ve already defeated a multitude of threats, including their subterranean menace Mole Man (Paul Walter Hauser), and are celebrated across the globe as Earth’s mightiest — and seemingly only, for now — superheroes. They appear on Ed Sullivan-type TV shows and on newspaper covers seemingly every day.

Two events quickly upend their world. Reed and Sue learn they are pregnant, after having given up on having kids. And Galactus, the world-devouring entity who makes Thanos look like a shrimpy punk, has set his sights on Earth as his next meal. He sends his herald, the mysterious Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) — though she never actually uses that moniker — to prepare them for their doom.

The FF resolve to take the fight to him, piloting their spaceship across the galaxy through wormholes to negotiate with Galactus. Of course, things don’t go so well and the big fight is going to take place in the middle of Manhattan.

The movie tinkers around with some of the aspects of the characters as we’ve known them. Reed is rather disconnected and overly analytical, possibly even depicted as being on the autism spectrum. Though the rest of the team respects him and sees Reed as their unquestioned leader, it can also lead to some prickly humor and uncomfortable moments.

“Sometime you being you hurts me,” Sue accuses. If Reed is the tactical head of the group, Sue is recognized by the boys as its emotional center and the core of their courage. She has the highest individual profile of the group, spending much of her time as an international peace ambassador.

Usually depicted as a dim, shallow jerk, Johnny is shown here having his own gifts as a scientific mind, reaching out to find a way to communicate with Galactus’ herald. (The fact she’s a “sexy naked space chick” doesn’t hurt.)

I also appreciated the movie kept his blond locks, something the earlier FF movies all failed in fealty. It’s a recurring theme in Hollywood films that, as a palehead, I’ve long lamented.

As for Ben/Thing, he’s not so much the roughneck from a downtrodden Yancy Street neighborhood. He actually hates his “It’s clobberin’ time!” signature quip, something invented for a cartoon show knockoff, and likes to dress in natty suits and dabble in gourmet cooking. He’s also given a love interest side piece story (with Natasha Lyonne) to explore a little bit.

The movie’s a few minutes under two hours long and hums along at a lean clip, and if anything I felt like some of the talkie moments could’ve used a little more air. I was never bored, though I wonder if the usual fanboy crowds who line up for MCU movies will lose patience with the lack of big action set pieces every 10 minutes. (I don’t believe Thing actually punches anybody in the movie.)

It’s already been revealed The Fantastic Four will return in the next iteration of the Avengers movies, and I’ll be curious if/how they’re going to sync up the timelines with the Infinity Saga group 60 years later. They may not. Reed says something early on suggesting the MCU may be tiring of the whole “many timelines/alternate universes” shtick.

“Fantastic Four: First Steps” announces itself with panache, if not authority. There’s enough here I hope the movie does well enough to keep walking beyond these sometimes shaky first steps.

