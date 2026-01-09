Jim Jarmusch has to have one of the most eclectic filmographies, and certainly is a writer/director of singular taste. It’s not for everybody, full of pensive pauses and a lack of narrative drive. Actors tend to love being in his movies because they’re all about the performances and creating lingering moments they can interpret rather than focusing on storytelling.

I absolutely loved 2016’s “Paterson,” and his last film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” brought him into the very unexpected territory of zombie spoofs — layered with his signature droll humor, of course.

His latest, “Father Mother Brother Sister,” may just about be the Jarmusch-iest thing he’s done.

It’s an anthology of stories about dysfunctional families, in particular the split between parents and their adult children. They’re thematically if not narratively connected, and involve the kids coming to visit the parents and musing on the disconnect between them.

It’s a moody study of manners, and features some terrific thespians doing their thing.

Adam Driver and Mayim Bialik star in the first segment, which also features Jarmusch fave Tom Waits. A middle-aged brother and sister, Jeff and Emily, are driving out to visit their dad somewhere in rural New England. Their mother died some time ago, and apparently their father never really recovered mentally.

He lives in a ramshackle place by a pond, and apparently has been hitting them both up for money — household repairs and such. In their talk on the drive there, the siblings resolve not to keep supporting him, but feel guilt-tripped into doing so. Their visit with dad is awkward and abbreviated, and some more cash is passed. But we see the father intentionally cluttering up the place before his children arrive, so clearly something’s going on.

Financial tensions are also at play in the second sequence, in which Charlotte Rampling plays a famous author in London. Once a year, her two daughters visit for a ritualistic tea. It’s left unspoken this is the only time they see each other.

The younger, Lilith (Vicky Krieps), has a bit of a punk vibe and selfish attitude. She lies to her mom about having a great job and driving a Lexus, but it’s in the shop right now, so can she bum an Uber ride? We get the sense she’s just floating through life, waiting on her inheritance.

The older, Timothea (Cate Blanchett), is a bit insecure and bumbling, has a job with a nonprofit and drives an old beater car that breaks down on the drive to mum’s. As with the first group, the actual visit is rather short and stilted — it’s all in the buildup and denouement where the real interesting stuff happens.

In the last part, fraternal twins Skye and Billy (Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat), travel to their parents’ flat in Paris after they died during a private plane flight. These siblings are younger than the other children (maybe late 20s, early 30s), Black and hip. They spend an awful lot of time and energy putting down things and people who are conventional, which in their mind is the worst thing to be.

Going through their parents’ things, Billy comes across a lot evidence that their parents kept much of their prior lives secret — multiple IDs from different countries, etc. — and wonder how much they really knew them at all.

There are interesting little bits of conversation and items that are prominent in all three parts. Coffee or tea is shared, even though water is held up as the purest beverage. All the people in each grouping dress using a similar color — purple for the first, red in the second and black for the last. A Rolex watch is worn by one person, and the others wonder if it’s real or not. Someone will make a reference to “Nowheresville.” A trio of skateboarders will appear, as if apparitions, during the drives to and fro.

Interestingly, the photo of the dead mother in the first sequence is clearly Rampling, but the woman in the second seems to have no connection to her.

What does it all “mean?” Nothing, really, and I don’t think it’s meant to.

Jarmusch movies aren’t about the filmmaker pushing some overt message, but creating an environment where dissimilar characters will rub against each other, some themes or clues will be repeated, and it’s left to the audience to gather and assemble them as they see fit. (Or not.)

I enjoyed this laconic exploration of wandering children and distant parents. You might not. Some movies are more about the existential journey that getting anywhere particular.

