This year’s Oscar race has been, well, a little boring.

It’s been a two-film contest since pretty much the annual awards parade began, and nothing much has changed the calculus. The only question is which will emerge with the top prize, Best Film, at the Academy Awards ceremony March 15. Personally I like it when it’s a guessing game right up till the end.

“One Battle After Another” has been the favorite, based on the ‘preliminary’ awards, but a late surge by “Sinners” gives it a fighting chance. Does this mean they’ll cancel each other out and allow for a dark horse — say, “Hamnet” or “Sentimental Value” — to slip in?

I don’t think so.

Still, I’m hoping and predicting that there will be at least a few surprises when the gold (plated) statuettes are handed out. It seems like there’s always at least one in the four acting categories, and perhaps it’ll favor someone deserving.

So here are my annual predictions and personal picks in all 24 Oscar categories… you heard right, 24! Best Casting will debut as a new prize this year, and I think it’s a great addition. Now do Best Stunts, please.

In addition to my picks and predictions, I continue my snarky annual tradition of naming names of nominees I think didn’t deserve the nod, and replacing them with other films that did — aka the dreaded “Chris Cross.” (Because I’m Chris, and I’m crossing them out .)

Best Picture

The Nominees:

“Bugonia”

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

The Chatter:

It’s a pretty solid list of nominees this year, though few of my personal favorites are serious contenders. New year, old story.

Reading the tea leaves of the preliminary awards would put “One Battle After Another” — which I’ll shorten to “OBAA” going forward — in solid pole position. It won best film at the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globes (Musical or Comedy) and both the Directors Guild Awards and Producers Guild Awards, which tend to be highly predictive.

However, “Sinners” has a lot going for it, too. It earned a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations and also triumphed at the Globes in the drama category. And it took home top honors at the Screen Actors Guild awards, which is important because thespians make up the largest voting bloc of total Academy voters.

The only other movies I think even have a fighting chance are “Marty Supreme,” “Hamnet” and “Train Dreams,” because they picked up key nominations in major categories. But it ain’t gonna happen. “OBAA” will complete the (near) sweep.

Of those nominated, I’ll take the splendidly acted “Sentimental Value.”

Prediction: “One Battle After Another”

Pick: “Sentimental Value”

Chris Cross:

Let’s give the disinvite to “Bugonia,” “Frankenstein,” “Marty Supreme ” and “One Battle After Another.” And let’s roll out the red carpet for “Materialists,” “Highest 2 Lowest,” “Jay Kelley” and “Is This Thing On?”.

Best Actress

The Nominees:

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

The Chatter:

Jessie Buckley has got this thing locked up, having won literally every other award there is. I’ve long admired her, an upstart Irishwoman who won a TV singing contest and parlayed it into a diverse and interesting acting career. I first noticed her in 2017’s “Beast,” which almost nobody saw and is well worth checking out.

I don’t think “Hamnet” is her best performance — that was probably “Wild Rose” — but I’m glad she’s getting her due.

The rest of the nominees are all solid, particularly Renate Reinsve in “Sentimental Value,” who I’ll give my nod to, and Rose Byrne in the bold, daffy “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” Interestingly, all of the women’s lead performances were in small films that not a lot of people watched.

I was not a fan of “Bugonia” — so predictable — but Emma Stone was great in it. A lot of people were surprised by Kate Hudson’s nomination, but she’s a glowing emotional presence in the under-appreciated “Song Sung Blue.”

Prediction: Jessie Buckley

Pick: Renate Reinsve

Chris Cross:

I’ll stand pat here because it was rather a weak year for lead actress roles and I can’t think of another contender. People have mentioned Amanda Seyfried but I found “The Testament of Ann Lee” rather kooky and slow, and Chase Infiniti from “OBAA” is right on the line between supporting and lead performance.

Best Actor

The Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

The Chatter:

Mirroring the race between the films they anchor, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan have been neck-and-neck the whole season. Jordan took the prize at the SAG awards and I think that nudges him into the lead.

Timothée Chalamet seems to have set the standard of how to tank your award prospects in the process of campaigning for them. It can be a fine line between letting everyone know, “Yes, I’d really like to win” and coming across as arrogant. He even managed to cheese off the critical opera vote!

Wagner Moura was a surprise nominee, and I’m astonished he prevailed over George Clooney for the self-referential but excellent “Jay Kelley.” Dwayne Johnson’s “I’m a serious actor” shtick was so transparent, and “The Smashing Machine” so lackluster, it was doomed from the start. I was genuinely sad Joel Edgerton didn’t get in for “Train Dreams,” a beautiful performance that’s all on the interior.

Paul Mescal also deserved to be in the mix, but the “Hamnet” folks engaged in some of the most blatant category fraud in memory, pushing him for supporting actor when he’s clearly a lead. (I think he has more screen time than Buckley.)

If there’s one category that could see an out-of-the-blue surprise win, it would be Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon.” It’s a tiny film, but he’s wonderful in it, and he’s gained a lot of respect in the industry for his commitment to the craft, generosity toward his peers and managing to come across like a serious artist (including two screenplay nominations) without being a pretentious dick about it.

I’ll roll the dice.

Prediction: Ethan Hawke

Pick: Michael B. Jordan

Chris Cross: Out, out Leonardo DiCapr io and Wagner Moura ; in, in George Clooney for “Jay Kelley” and Joel Edgerton for “Train Dreams.”

Best Supporting Actress

The Nominees:

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter LilLeaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

The Chatter:

Wow, super competitive category this year, and a lot of good names were left off: Chase Infiniti for “OBAA” (who I’d put here rather than lead actress) and her co-star, Regina Hall. Emily Blunt, the best thing in “The Smashing Machine.” Odessa A'Zion from “Marty Supreme.” Glenn Close in “Wake Up Dead Man.”

Amy Madigan seems to have the edge here based on the preliminary awards, and it’s a nice redemptive arc for someone who’s had a long, understated career in movies and followed the predictable path of seeming to disappear once she got older. And honestly, she was the only truly scary thing in “Weapons.”

For me, Teyana Taylor gave the performance of the year in “OBAA” — any gender, any category. She was absolutely mesmerizing every minute she was onscreen, overpowering even DiCaprio and Sean Penn. Her character was challenging, even infuriating, yet Taylor made her rage identifiable and immediate. The movie lost so much steam after she departed.

Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas had the least showy part in “Sentimental Value,” and votes for her co-star Elle Fanning will probably cancel each other out. I liked Wunmi Mosaku but she wasn’t even “Sinners” enough to register a strong presence.

Prediction: Amy Madigan

Pick: Teyana Taylor

Chris Cross:

The long night comes for Wunmi Mosaku , but it’s morning for Chase Infiniti.

Best Supporting Actor

The Nominees:

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

The Chatter:

Sean Penn is going to win this thing, and I want to puke.

Col. Lockjaw is an absolute cartoon villain, and played like one by Penn in “OBAA.” The character is so underwritten other than as a repository for all evil, Penn substitutes internal presence with a lot of external “behavior.” Starting with that ridiculous walk, which I can Penn envision working on for months to get just the right mix of martial egotism and hurrying to the bathroom with the scoots.

Stellan Skarsgård is the clear mark of excellence here, and if Penn doesn’t win he likely will. Like Mosaku, Delroy Lindo just wasn’t in “Sinners” enough to merit a nomination. Jacob Elordi was a soulful presence in the underwhelming “Frankenstein,” but as with a lot of first-time nominees the nod is the award.

Prediction: Sean Penn

Pick: Stellan Skarsgård

Chris Cross:

Idris Elba was commanding playing the POTUS in “A House of Dynamite,” so I’ll give the veto to Sean Penn . I think it’s ridiculous to put Paul Mescal in this category, so Lindo gets a pardon.

Best Original Screenplay

The Nominees:

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi, with script collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

“Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

“Sentimental Value,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

The Chatter:

“OBAA” and “Sinners” are lucky to not compete in the screenwriting categories, and I think the result is each will clear their field of the other nominees. Voters who favored one or the other in Best Picture or Best Actor can have the luxury of voting for both.

Apparently somebody out there likes the Safdie method of storytelling; I thought “Marty Supreme” felt like five different screenplays tossed into a blender. Settle down and let the story soak in, boys. Lead the audience, don’t push them around.

“Materialists,” my favorite film of the year, got completely snubbed but the lack of a nomination for Celine Song in the original screenplay category hurts especially sharp. It’s got fabulously well-constructed characters, a delightful story and something to say — so of course it got dumped.

Prediction: “Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Pick: “Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Chris Cross:

I’ve got to pick something just to get the overstimulated “Marty Supreme” out of here, so I’ll take Steven Soderbergh’s “Black Bag,” just as a counter-example of how to pace a movie.

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Nominees:

“Bugonia,” Will Tracy

“Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

“One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“Train Dreams,” Clint Bailey and Greg Kwedar

The Chatter:

As I said, “OBAA” has this category pretty well locked up. I personally hate the screenplay as it’s a big, bloated mess that misplaces the attention from the female characters, where it belongs. Honestly, I’d love to see a version where the Penn, DiCaprio and del Toro characters are written out.

Also not a fan of “Bugonia,” a film with a provocative premise that then manages to do every single most predictable thing along the way.

“Hamnet” starts reeeeaaaallly slow, but dang if it doesn’t stick the third act landing.

I liked seeing “Train Dreams” get a nod here, as stories of this sort without a lot of “stuff happens” tend to be overlooked. But the script found the soul of the main character.

Prediction: “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson

Pick: “Train Dreams”

Chris Cross:

Neither “Bugonia” or “OBAA” deserve a slot here. I can easily fill in one replacement: “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” which may just be the best of that trilogy. I wasn’t as high on “No Other Choice” as others, but it certainly is more deserving than either of those two.

Best Director

The Nominees:

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

The Chatter:

A decent list, except for Safdie, whose presence is producing my second vomitous experience while writing this. His style seems to be assault rather than storytelling.

Again, it comes down to “OBAA” and “Sinners.” I give the pick to Coogler because he clearly had a strong, original vision and executed it with dark style and a stirring cadence. It’s probably 15 minutes longer than it needs to be, but that beats “OBAA,” which could easily lop an hour.

Paul Thomas Anderson has the leg up in the preliminary awards, but I could see Coogler taking it. It would also make history as the first Black filmmaker to win the Best Director award, which seems a ridiculous thing to say in 2026.

Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson

Pick: Ryan Coogler

Chris Cross:

Celine Song has one of biggest sophomore effort glow-ups in movie history with “Materialists,” and deserved a match with the Oscars. Instead we got a tortuous date with Josh Safdie . And I’ll take old hand Spike Lee for the magnificient, ignored “Highest 2 Lowest” over Paul Thomas Anderson .

Best Documentary Feature

The Nominees:

“The Perfect Neighbor”

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me in the Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

The Chatter:

The documentary voters usually seem to have some weird picks, and although I can quibble with some of these choices it’s a solid slate of nominees.

I think “The Perfect Neighbor” will prevail because it’s excellent and had the highest profile of any doc this year, though I’ll take the haunting “The Alabama Solution” for my pick.

Prediction: “The Perfect Neighbor”

Pick: “The Alabama Solution”

Chris Cross:

Ironically, there were better documentary candidates than “Cutting Through Rocks” and “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” elsewhere on the list of Oscar nominees: “Viva Verdi!” and “Diane Warren: Relentless,” both recognized in the Best Song category.

Best Animated Feature

The Nominees:

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2”

The Chatter:

Once again I was left flat by the slate of animated features. “KPop Demon Hunters,” which seems to be the frontrunner, feels more like product than an act of creation.

Prediction: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Pick: “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”

Chris Cross:

“A Magnificent Life” is a wonder, and I’ll take aim at “KPop” to make a spot for it.

Best Documentary Short

The Nominees:

“All the Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil Is Busy”

“Perfectly a Strangeness”

The Chatter:

A rather underwhelming slate of documentary shorts this year.

Prediction: “The Devil Is Busy”

Pick: “The Devil Is Busy”

Best Animated Short

The Nominees:

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

The Chatter:

On the other hand, the animated shorts were pretty strong this year.

Prediction: “Butterfly”

Pick: “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

Best Live Action Short

The Nominees:

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

The Chatter:

A strong roster of nominees, except for the beyond pretentious “Two People Exchanging Saliva.” The ridiculously smart and funny “Jane Austen’s Period Drama” is far too entertaining to win in this category.

Prediction: “Butcher’s Stain”

Pick: “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

Best International Feature

The Nominees:

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil

“It Was Just an Accident,” France

“Sentimental Value,” Norway

“Sirât,” Spain

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia

The Chatter:

This category tends to be all over the map, but I was really impressed with the nominees this year.

“Sentimental Value” is the only one on this list to also be nominated for Best Picture, so would seem to be the favorite. It’s mine too from this list.

A lot of people were surprised “No Other Choice” was snubbed. I thought it good even if the satire was a bit obvious. I wouldn’t dump any of these to make room for it.

Prediction: “Sentimental Value”

Pick: “Sentimental Value”

Chris Cross:

I’ll stick with this list.

Best Cinematography

The Nominees:

“Frankenstein,” Dan Laustsen

“Marty Supreme,” Darius Khondji

“One Battle After Another,” Michael Bauman

“Sinners,” Autumn Durald Arkapaw

“Train Dreams,” Adolpho Veloso

The Chatter:

Some truly beautiful films this year, even if sometimes the storytelling didn’t measure up with the visuals. Once again “OBAA” and “Sinners” are wrestling for the win, though I wouldn’t be surprised by “Frankenstein” or “Train Dreams” sneaking in.

Prediction: “One Battle After Another”

Pick: “Train Dreams”

Chris Cross:

I was sort of surprised “Hamnet” didn’t make it in here; I’ll take it over “OBAA.”

Best Film Editing

The Nominees:

“F1”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

The Chatter:

Always a one of the toughest categories to pick. I think “OBAA” will prevail on the way to a strong showing.

Prediction: “One Battle After Another”

Pick: “F1”

Chris Cross:

It’s a good list, I’ll leave it alone.

Best Sound

The Nominees:

“F1”

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle after Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirāt”

The Chatter:

It would be crazy if anything but “F1” won here.

Prediction: “F1”

Pick: “F1”

Best Production Design

The Nominees:

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

The Chatter:

This one’s between “Frankenstein” and “Sinners,” in my book. Both deeply sumptuous backgrounds that really were like characters in the story.

Prediction: “Sinners”

Pick: “Sinners”

Chris Cross:

How “OBAA” gets in here over “Wicked: For Good,” I’ll never know.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Nominees:

“Frankenstein”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

The Chatter:

It has to be “Frankenstein,” right? Jacob Elorid’s intricate look was pivotal to the movie’s storytelling. And just a reminder that “The Smashing Machine” got more Oscar nominations than “Materialists.”

Prediction: “Frankenstein”

Pick: “Frankenstein”

Best Costume Design

The Nominees:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

The Chatter:

I’m curious how “Avatar: Fire and Ash” gets in here for costume design as all the costumes were rendered digitally. I guess they were designed, but since they were never fabricated, isn’t that half the job missing?

“Frankenstein” seems to have the edge here, though I’ll take “Sinners” for its more understated look.

At least thank goodness they didn’t nominate “OBAA” for DiCaprio’s scruffy robe-and-beanie look.

Prediction: “Frankenstein”

Pick: “Sinners”

Best Visual Effects

The Nominees:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1″

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

The Chatter:

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” has run the table in the preliminary awards.

Prediction: “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Pick: “F1″

Best Original Score

The Nominees:

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix

“Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplate

“Hamnet,” Max Richter

“One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson

The Chatter:

This has to be the category where “Sinners” has the clear advantage over “OBAA,” right? Music is so central to the storytelling in Coogler’s delightful mashup of horror, blues and Prohibition crime saga.

Prediction: “Sinners”

Pick: “Sinners”

Best Song

The Nominees:

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“I Lied To You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

The Chatter:

“Golden” appears to be the front-runner, and I’ll grant you it’s a catchy tune in that techno-pop-washed-through-AutoTune kinda way. But “I Lied To You” just slays.

Prediction: “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

Pick: “I Lied To You” from “Sinners”

Best Casting

The Nominees:

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”

The Chatter:

Saving the newest category for last. And though I love that the Academy included it, in practice I think it’ll end up being a secondary Best Picture prize — possibly as a consolation to the runner-up. So I’m predicting “Sinners” will take home the inaugural award.

I’ll surprise some people: after ragging on “Marty Supreme,” I will say I found the casting absolutely delightful and unexpected. Who knew Kevin O’Leary, a “TV money guy,” had such chops? Abel Ferrara as an over-the-hill mobster? Magician Penn Jillette as a killer redneck? The “Golden Voice” guy as a pool hall manager? Gwyneth Paltrow reviving her acting career from the goop of self-help hawking?

Prediction: “Sinners”

Pick: “Marty Supreme”

