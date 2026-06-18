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You know an Edward Burns movie when you see one. They’re generally indies, almost always romantic, very talky, even more New Yawk and deal almost exclusively with A.) being Irish-American and B.) having daddy issues. Burns’ latest “Finnegan’s Foursome” (available in select theaters and on VOD beginning Friday, June 19) fits this formula like a FootJoy WeatherSof golf glove.

Freddy Finnegan (Burns) has an axe to grind against his Irish national golf pro of a da Jack (Ian McElhinney, “Game of Thrones”) whereas his older author brother Teddy (Tony Award-winning actor and Burns regular Brian d’Arcy James) idolizes the man.

Freddy feels as though their father wasn’t around enough when they were kids and resents that Teddy is Jack’s favorite. Adding insult to injury the ultra-competitive Jack always uses mind games to defeat Freddy for the Finnegan Cup, the trophy one receives for winning the family’s annual golf outing.

During a closest-to-the-pin contest leading up to the big competition Freddy’s son Frankie (Brian Muller) bests Jack, which results in the old man dropping dead from a heart attack.

Per Jack’s wishes Freddy, Teddy, Frankie and Teddy’s daughter Marie (Erica Hernandez) - sexistly a first-time invitee - travel to Ireland to compete for the the Finnegan Cup and spread his ashes.

“Finnegan’s Foursome” is a shaggy dog of a hangout movie that’s far too long at two hours and change. A lot of Burns’ dialogue is overwritten and while it’s often funny to hear these folks rag on one another it definitely grows tired at times.

I did genuinely enjoy seeing the beautiful Irish countryside and the matches are shot well. Burns, cinematographer Jeff Muhlstock and editor Janet Gaynor (a frequent Burns collaborator) work in lockstep to convey the game creatively and diversify the proceedings.

“Finnegan’s Foursome” is more of a bogey than an eagle or birdie, but I suspect my golfer buddies will find something worthwhile in winging it out of the sand trap.

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