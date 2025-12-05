Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I kinda had to stop and ask myself what I was doing with my life as a 44-year-old man without children spending his Friday afternoon watching a horror movie made for 12 and 13-year-old kids. Turns out it wasn’t time terribly spent as I enjoyed “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” (now in theaters) more than its predecessor (my review here).

It’s a year after the first film’s incidents and Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and his little sister Abby (Piper Rubio) are trying to get back to their regular lives. He’s making inroads in dating lady cop Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) despite her being haunted by memories of her crazy Dad William Afton (Matthew Lillard). Abby misses her animatronic pals from Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and longs to reunite with them. Furthering Abby’s woes is her jerky middle school science teacher Mr. Berg (Wayne Knight … “Newman!”), who has an axe to grind against her.

Things go from bad to worse when “Ghost Adventures”-esque paranormal investigators Lisa (the very busy Mckenna Grace), Rob (David Andrew Calvillo) and Alex (Teo Briones, doing horror double duty in 2025 between this and “Final Destination: Bloodlines”) turn up to check out the shuttered pizzeria. In doing so they unleash an animatronic known as Marionette that’s haunted by the soul of one of Afton’s victims Charlotte (Audrey Lynn Marie). Mike teams with Charlotte’s father Henry (Skeet Ulrich) to get to the bottom of what’s going on.

Emma Tammi returns to the director’s chair for “Five Nights at Freddy’s 2” and video game creator Scott Cawthon tackles solo scripting duties this time out. It’s leaner (by a scant six minutes, but still!) and meaner (there are more and better kills) than its forebear. The filmmakers also have a bigger budget ($36 million as opposed to $20 million), which lends the production bigger scope. It’s fun to see OG “Scream” slashers Lillard and Ulrich in the same flick even if they don’t directly share any scenes. Funner still is Knight as a hissable heel destined to get his just desserts.

The picture leaves itself wide open for a “Five Nights at Freddy’s 3” and it’s sufficiently entertaining enough that I’d reach for another piece of this proverbial pie.

