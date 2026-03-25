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If you placed DVD copies of “The Craft” and “Mean Girls” in a cauldron and combined them with a dash of Diablo Cody’s dialogue (she serves as an executive producer here) you’d get something akin to “Forbidden Fruits” (in theaters beginning Friday, March 27), but it’s far less captivating than that sounds.

Pumpkin (Lola Tung) is working at a chintzy pretzel stand called Sister Salt in a Texas mall. It’s a far cry from laboring at the chic Forever 21-esque clothier Free Eden like fellow fruit-named chicks Apple (Lili Reinhart), Cherry (Victoria Pedretti) and Fig (Alexandra Shipp).

Pumpkin shoots her shot impressing queen bee Apple and gets brought on to the team trading pretzels for pastels.

Turns out these young ladies are a coven of witches ruled over by Apple with an iron clasp. They think Pumpkin is the perfect addition to their coven, but there are risks and rules associated with joining this pack of gal pals.

Just ask Pickle (Emma Chamberlain), a former Free Eden employee, who broke Apple’s no boys decree by dating Ashton (Charlie Henry Larsen). Things go sideways and Pickle winds up in a pickle by being institutionalized.

Drama rears its ugly head once more when Fig begins pining for a normal relationship with nice guy Norman (Siddharth Sharma).

“Forbidden Fruits” is the feature directorial debut of Meredith Alloway (she previously helmed the Paris Jackson music video “Let Down”) and an adaptation of Lily Houghton’s stage play “Of the woman came the beginning of sin, and through her we all die.” The script as penned by Houghton and Alloway results in a horror comedy that isn’t scary or funny enough.

“Forbidden Fruits” isn’t a bad movie per se, but rather one that’s geared towards younger women as opposed to middle-aged men. Its strongest aspect is that it has amusing, entertaining and interesting things to say about the power dynamics between young women. It’s advertised as a horror picture, but genre trappings don’t really appear until the film’s final third. I’d much sooner revisit “The Craft” or “Mean Girls” as opposed to taking another bite of these “Forbidden Fruits.”

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