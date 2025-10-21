Guillermo del Toro is unquestionably a visionary filmmaker — but one I’ve run very hot and cold on.

The movies of his I love — “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water,” “Pacific Rim,” “The Devil’s Backbone” — I adore with an almost frightening intensity. They seem less like movies than darkly twisted dreams he caught in a jar like a wayward firefly.

But he’s also made plenty of stuff I didn’t connect with. “Crimson Peak” and “Blade II” were laughably bad, and “Nightmare Alley” was so forgettable that… well, I completely forgot about its existence.

del Toro’s version of “Pinocchio” was technically stunning, but it took me a while to connect with it emotionally. His newest re-imagination of a classic fable, “Frankenstein,” falls closely in line with that experience.

It’s a great-looking Gothic film that is never not entertaining. But it’s curiously hard to connect emotionally with the creatures onscreen.

The most sympathetic, unsurprisingly, is Jacob Elordi as the monster, aka The Creature in the prose of author Mary Shelley. A stitched-together construction of body parts salvaged from a battlefield, he vaguely resembles the Engineers from “Prometheus” in the “Aliens” franchise.

The Creature’s dark scars and lithe beauty, along with Eloridi’s penchant for cracking his neck and arching his hands into oblique angles, make him seem more like a living sculpture than an undead.

Timid and innocent, with only fleeting memories of his former life, he essentially grows from mental infancy to disenchanted middle age over the course of the movie’s 2½-hour running time. Initially distraught over the rejection of his creator/master, he bonds with a blind man (David Bradley) from a woodland family in whose home he lurks for a time, learning to speak and read — and also about the capacity for human kindness.

The other side of the coin, of course, is Frankenstein himself, played with great verve and manic obsession by Oscar Isaac. The son of a demanding doctor/baron (Charles Dance), Victor grew up mourning the passing of his beloved mother (Mia Goth), vowing to surpass his father’s scientific prowess and defeat death itself.

This he eventually does, spurned by the medical establishment for his penchant for playing with cadavers. His benefactor is Henrich Harlander, a wealthy arms manufacturer who funnels his war profits from whatever is the current ongoing conflict (never specified) into Frankenstein’s experiments. An addition to the story not found in Shelley’s novel, Harlander seems to have been invented entirely so del Toro could cast Christoph Waltz to do creepy Christoph Waltz line readings.

Frankenstein’s younger brother, William (Felix Kammerer), also factors in, having grown quite rich himself and currently betrothed to Harlander’s niece, Elizabeth (also played by Goth). William uses his industrial know-how to help set up Victor with all sorts of vast machinery in a dilapidated castle, while Elizabeth tempts Victor with lascivious thoughts of a life beyond blood, brains and lymphatic systems.

Goth has gotten a lot of traction in Hollywood the last few years, largely due to a string of highly sexualized roles, but here she’s presented as some kind if idealized creature in gauzy, angelic Victorian dresses. Elizabeth also has a scientific bent herself, specifically an interest in insects, and also contends intellectually with Victor on spiritual matters uttered in a breathy tone that I honestly had a very hard time understanding.

The story is told in flashback aboard an exploratory ship, the Horizon, stuck in the arctic ice while trying to find the North Pole. They discover Frankenstein’s broken body on the nearby ice, barely alive, and then are attacked by the Creature who is pursuing his creator in an apparent years-long back-and-forth hunt.

He kills a half-dozen of the crew, flinging their bodies around like pillows, before eventually forcing his way into the captain’s quarters for an exchange of competing stories with the shipmaster (Lars Mikkelsen) as their transfixed witness.

The Creature’s powers, as tends to happen with remakes of classic science fiction stories, have multiplied manifold. He’s strong enough to rock the boat dozens of men couldn’t pry free from the ice himself. And he can survive virtually any wound, even being shot in the head or blown up, as it seems like every other superhero — and that’s what he is, really, in this telling — borrows Wolverine’s healing factor these days.

In del Toro’s screenplay, the Creature’s biggest lament is that he cannot die, while a proper life of fellowship and community is denied to him. In fact when he first reappears to Victor, who had long thought him dead, it’s to demand that the master create a companion for him, so they “can be monsters together.”

I presumed this was to set up a third act storyline or even a sequel for the obvious “bride of” continuation, but I’ll leave that to you discover.

With bleakly detailed cinematography by Dan Laustsen and mournful music by Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein” is dreary in look-and-feel but never plays as a drag. The story moves along at an unhurried but not languid clip, and each of the main characters is given some time in the spotlight to develop breadth and depth.

I guess most people would call this a horror film, and certainly there’s a decent amount of gore and wheelbarrows full (literally) of limbs, heads and torsos. I don’t think del Toro really leans into that, though, seeing it more as simply the grisly backdrop to the tortured duality of Frankenstein and the Creature.

Ultimately, this “Frankenstein” registers a bit like leftovers. It’s a movie I appreciated seeing, but I don’t feel like I really needed it.

